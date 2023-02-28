Farmers push minister on urgent support for sheep sector

Farmers continue to push Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue for urgent support for the sheep sector as it continues to suffer falls in lamb prices.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association made its call at the annual general meeting of its Donegal branch, held on Monday night in Letterkenny.

The meeting was attended by the minister.

In a letter that came from the presidential team of Vincent Roddy and two vice-presidents Pheilim Molloy and Micheal McDonnell, the association highlighted the significant challenges facing the sheep sector that included the fall in lamb prices coupled with an increase in feed costs and other expenses.

Emergency aid

The association called on Government to put an emergency aid package in place to safeguard the Irish sheep sector.

The proposed package should be paid to primary producers at the rate of €35 per ewe based on the 2022 sheep census, the association has stressed.

The INHFA said that one of the main risks to the Irish sheep sector is Brexit, "which is significantly increasing lamb imports into the UK from New Zealand and other countries".

"This is forcing more competition in our markets in Europe and is having a significant impact on the Irish sheep industry," the association said.

The INHFA called on Mr McConalogue to make a case for funding from the €900m Brexit Adjustment Fund "to support the sheep sector in turmoil arising in a large part from the Brexit fallout, which is now clearly having an impact".

Speaking at the AGM, vice president and Donegal native Phelim Molloy emphasised the importance of supporting Irish farmers and the sustainability of the sheep sector.

"The challenges facing our farmers are significant, and Government must take immediate action to safeguard their livelihoods," Mr Molloy said.

"The proposed emergency aid package will help to support our farmers and ensure the sustainability of the Irish sheep sector in the years to come."

Mr Molloy also outlined the need for Government to prioritise the interests of Irish farmers in any trade deals negotiated with other countries, particularly in relation to the sheep sector.

"It is important that we maintain fair competition in our markets to support the Irish sheep sector and the wider agricultural industry," he added.

Protest

Meanwhile, a protest will get underway this afternoon outside the Dáil and the Department of Agriculture, led by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association.

Sheep farmers are being called on by the association to hold back lambs from factories today.

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara said the focus of the protest will be the "lack of support from the Government" for the sector, "but we are also clear that factories cannot be absolved of blame".

"The dairy, beef, and pig sectors all received emergency packages in recent years due to market difficulties and the sheep sector should not be treated differently," Mr McNamara said.

"We also want farmers to send a signal to factories that relentless price cutting is not acceptable. So please do not supply lambs as a gesture of support for what we are trying to achieve.

"Instead, we are asking farmers to come to Dublin for our protest outside Dáil Eireann and the Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street; commencing at noon until 3pm."