Closing date for first TAMS 3 tranche 'of concern'

The June closing date for the first tranche of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) is "of concern", the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

This date will mean approvals are not likely to issue until August, the IFA said, meaning it will be "extremely difficult" for any grant-aided construction work to take place this year.

The IFA has requested that everything possible is done to try to bring forward the deadline for the first tranche.

An IFA delegation, led by Michael Biggins, rural development chair, and Caillin Conneely, hill farming chair met with Department of Agriculture officials in recent days, with the new agri-environment scheme ACRES and TAMS the top priorities.

'Obvious omissions'

Speaking afterwards, Mr Biggins said that on TAMS, the broader scope and increased list of eligible items, including solar, while positive, "will undoubtedly be met with increased demand that must be matched with adequate funding to ensure farms across all sectors can make necessary on-farm investments".

On the eligible list of investments, Mr Biggins said the dribble bar and rubber slat mats were "obvious omissions".

"We all know the emission reduction challenges we face as a sector, and the need for increased use of low emission slurry spreading, but dribble bars are an important part of that solution," he said.

"They were granted aided for derogation farmers to meet their nitrates obligations, so now as the thresholds lower, and LESS becomes mandatory for more and more farmers, those operating lower intensity farms cannot be forced to use the more expensive options, particularly when they have been shown to be less suitable on hilly or more marginal ground."

Door not fully closed

From the IFA's discussions with the department, Mr Biggins said that "the door is not fully closed to the reintroduction of dribble bars in subsequent tranches of TAMS".

"There is positive data emerging from ongoing research that could prove beneficial not only with regard dribble bars coming back in, but it could have positive implications for the EPA inventories and how ammonia emissions from slurry are calculated too," he added.

On ACRES, Mr Biggins told the department that it is imperative that all of the over 46,000 farmers who applied are accepted, and that anybody waiting to get into tranche 2 must also be accommodated.

"We can’t leave anyone behind. Too many low-income families, particularly in the vulnerable sectors, depend on agri-environment schemes to keep going," he said.

“We've been pushing for this for some time now, and while we've been told solutions are being worked on, nothing has materialised."