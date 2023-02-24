Herd Notes: How to make the most of this year's great grazing conditions

It is not hard to notice the amount of cattle that are now out grazing. Most dairy herds in the southern half of the country have their milkers out by day, while many are looking at going out by night or at least for a few hours after the evening milking. There is a lot of grass out there, and utilisation is excellent.

Many need to graze off some grass to have somewhere to go with slurry. Plenty of suckler herds have turned some cows and calves out. A lot of weanlings have also been turned out to grass in ideal conditions for their introduction to the great outdoors for 2023.

It is very important at this time of year that livestock farmers appreciate the quantity and quality of grass available to their cattle. The first rotation of grazing typically is the highest dry matter, highest fibre, lowest energy and lowest protein of any grazing throughout the year.

This year, however, the feed value of the first round is significantly better than would normally be the case. I have tested a good bit of grass in the last three weeks, and energy values are up around 12 ME in many swards, with proteins up around 20% and DMDs mid to high 70s.

This grass quality will encourage higher intakes, and the current excellent grazing conditions will also help with utilisation.

Sward management

As the grass available in the first rotation is a dry material (approx 20% DM) stock will be slower going through swards than you might expect. Allocating too much grass will result in a lot of waste, particularly in the first few days post-turn-out as animals will tend to do a lot of walking.

Grass quality is excellent in most paddocks. However, despite this, there are some commenting that there is still some dead material at the base of swards this spring.

This is a result of some paddocks being closed off early last autumn while growth rates were exceptionally high.

In hindsight, some will have closed too early last autumn, and these swards would have benefited from being grazed again in the backend.

Dead material has a very low feed value and will reduce animal performance. However, this material needs to be taken off the paddocks in order to ensure good-quality grass in subsequent rotations.

A strip wire is a good tool for grazing down these paddocks as it will ensure that a regular supply of fresh, more palatable grass is offered. The use of a strip grazing strategy will obviously depend on ground conditions and stocking rate.

Animal performance this spring

Regardless of sward quality, the performance of the animals must be the priority at all times.

Most beef and dairy stock went into the winter in great order due to the excellent grazing conditions in the autumn coupled with the feeding implemented during the drought last summer.

For milking cows, introduce them to grass slowly by day first, and if grass supply allows, then give them a few hours after the evening milking. Optimise total intakes by continuing to offer quality forage and a balanced concentrate when cows are in the yard. Watch that sufficient protein is being fed to encourage intake.

In beef herds, the aim once turned out is to optimise growth and weight gain. Over the past few years, it has become more common to weigh stock at regular intervals. This allows for monitoring of performance and for necessary adjustments of feeding and management to be made.

If young stock, in particular, are not achieving acceptable intakes post-turnout, it will significantly depress performance.

Heifers to be bred in both beef and dairy herds this spring require a rising plain of nutrition pre-insemination. Supplementation at grass may be necessary for these heifers to achieve growth targets. Ensure that these heifers get top-quality grass and supply them with a source of vitamins and minerals at grass to optimise fertility performance.

As mentioned earlier, fresh-calved spring sucklers are also being turned out at present. Remember that these cows must produce enough milk for their calf while not losing too much condition themselves. The management of these cows is also aimed towards getting them back in calf quickly.

As a result, they should not be forced to graze too tightly. Remember also that the calves will be starting to pick at grass as their rumens develop, and they will be more likely to pick at better quality grass swards.

For autumn-calvers, the priority must be to optimise growth and weight gain on the weanlings from grazed grass over the coming months pre-weaning. Don’t forget the Magnesium lick for the cows rearing calves!