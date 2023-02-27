Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Have targets set for getting around the farm, but don’t get obsessed with pushing cows to grass if it means that you won’t achieve sufficient energy intakes to support their performance targets.
- It is still a long way to the start of the second round.
- Have a look into water troughs ahead of cattle and clean them out where necessary.
- When applying slurry, take care not to spread heavy volumes on advanced grass swards as it will result in low utilisation at grazing.
- A fertiliser application plan needs to be put in place. Many have no fertiliser out; plan to get it out ASAP as the ground will react well to it as the days are getting longer and growth will be improving.
- Soil temperatures are well above five degrees, with some recording close to nine degrees.
- Driving intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in fresh cows.
- Supply fresh cows with the best quality forage you have on the farm and balance with a sufficient volume of an appropriate concentrate.
- Introduce cows slowly to grass and increase allocations each day for a week before leaving them out between am and pm milking.
- Don’t forget the magnesium bucket for cows and calves when they do go to grass. One bucket per 20 cows is the recommended rate.
- If turning cows and calves out to grass soon, then continue to monitor calves suckling. Try to put them into a field with plenty of shelter for the first few days and nights.
- Continue to feed dry cows with the appropriate dry cow mineral and keep an eye that they are not getting over-conditioned as those left to calve will be much longer dry.
- Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum.
- If you have vaccinated cows, then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed by newborns.
- Bullocks or heifers that were put on a finishing diet in Mid-December should now be close to finish and would now benefit from an increase in energy to their diet to get the final finish over the next few weeks.