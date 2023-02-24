Sheep farmers 'at their wits' end' as protest is planned for Dublin next week

Farmers "are crying out for help but nobody is listening".
Sheep farmers 'at their wits' end' as protest is planned for Dublin next week

Farmers are calling for an emergency package for the sector.

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 15:44
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Sheep farmers are set to hold a protest in Dublin next week in response to Government "failure" to appropriately address the "crisis" in the sheep sector as a result of the ongoing fall in prices.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association said that it is to mount a protest at the Dáil and the Department of Agriculture in Dublin on Tuesday, February 28, at noon.

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara said that sheep farmers are "at their wits' end, they are crying out for help but nobody is listening".

"ICSA fought hard to get a meeting of the Sheep Vision Group, and this did take place last Friday [February 17]," Mr McNamara said.

"However, we need the minister to take this seriously and engage on the need for an emergency package, just like was done previously for the pig, beef, and dairy sectors. 

"We are also insisting that the mediocre €12 per ewe Sheep Improvement Scheme is not fit for purpose and we need this substantially upgraded."

Urgent need for support

Earlier this week, the Irish Farmers' Association brought its campaign for stronger supports for the sector to the Department of Agriculture.

Irish Farmers' Association sheep chair Kevin Comiskey submitted a letter to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue highlighting the deepening income crisis on sheep farms and setting out the urgent need for immediate direct supports.

The committee’s decision to visit the department followed last week’s sheep protest which took place in Roscommon Town, where hundreds of sheep farmers rallied together to highlight the worsening crisis in their sector.

Read More

Sheep farmers call for support as sector is 'at risk'

More in this section

Suspension of Brazilian beef to China puts Irish beef 'in a very strong position' Suspension of Brazilian beef to China puts Irish beef 'in a very strong position'
woman's hand picking tomatoes Horticultural crops in danger of further decline if support is not put in place, IFA warns
Cows Nitrates banding options for dairy farmers announced
<p>While the confirmation of BSE in Brazil is "deeply regrettable", the ICSA said, Bord Bia and meat processors must now "seize this opportunity" for Irish beef.</p>

Opportunity must be seized to 'embed Ireland as a leading supplier' of beef to Chinese market

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd