Sheep farmers 'at their wits' end' as protest is planned for Dublin next week

Sheep farmers are set to hold a protest in Dublin next week in response to Government "failure" to appropriately address the "crisis" in the sheep sector as a result of the ongoing fall in prices.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association said that it is to mount a protest at the Dáil and the Department of Agriculture in Dublin on Tuesday, February 28, at noon.

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara said that sheep farmers are "at their wits' end, they are crying out for help but nobody is listening".

"ICSA fought hard to get a meeting of the Sheep Vision Group, and this did take place last Friday [February 17]," Mr McNamara said.

"However, we need the minister to take this seriously and engage on the need for an emergency package, just like was done previously for the pig, beef, and dairy sectors.

"We are also insisting that the mediocre €12 per ewe Sheep Improvement Scheme is not fit for purpose and we need this substantially upgraded."

Urgent need for support

Earlier this week, the Irish Farmers' Association brought its campaign for stronger supports for the sector to the Department of Agriculture.

Irish Farmers' Association sheep chair Kevin Comiskey submitted a letter to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue highlighting the deepening income crisis on sheep farms and setting out the urgent need for immediate direct supports.

The committee’s decision to visit the department followed last week’s sheep protest which took place in Roscommon Town, where hundreds of sheep farmers rallied together to highlight the worsening crisis in their sector.