Opportunity must be seized to 'embed Ireland as a leading supplier' of beef to Chinese market

While the confirmation of BSE in Brazil is "deeply regrettable", the ICSA said, Bord Bia and meat processors must now "seize this opportunity" for Irish beef.

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 09:44
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The opportunity must be seized to "embed Ireland as a leading supplier" of beef to the Chinese market, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association has said.

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham said that farmers here will be expecting a better price for their cattle if demand from China increases.

This comes as Brazilian beef exports to China have been suspended.

Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock said in a statement this week that an atypical case of BSE had been confirmed in an animal in the municipality of Marabá.

"All measures are being adopted immediately at each stage of the investigation and the matter is being treated with full transparency to ensure to Brazilian and global consumers the recognised quality of our meat," Minister Carlos Fávaro said.

"Following the official health protocol, exports to China will be temporarily suspended from this Thursday."

Opportunity

While the confirmation of BSE in Brazil is "deeply regrettable", the ICSA's Mr Graham said, Bord Bia and meat processors must now "seize this opportunity" for Irish beef.

Last month, Ireland regained beef access to the Chinese market.

Beef shipments to China were suspended following the confirmation in May 2020 by the Department of Agriculture of an isolated case of atypical BSE.

"We fought hard to get Irish beef back into the Chinese market and we have an opportunity now to really make that market count and count for the primary producers of beef, not just the processors," Mr Graham said. 

"This must lead to an increase in beef price as current price is not sufficient for winter finishing.

"The gap in supply to China due to the Brazilian situation provides a great opportunity at a time when we have just re-established ourselves on that market."

Mr Graham also expressed his surprise that Brazil had suspended exports to China but made no mention of exports to the EU. 

"It’s clear this needs to be examined and I am urging the European Commission to investigate the situation in Brazil and take all necessary precautions," he added.

