Suspension of Brazilian beef to China puts Irish beef 'in a very strong position'

The confirmed suspension of Brazilian beef exports to the Chinese market puts Irish beef "in a very strong position", the Irish Farmers' Association has said, and this "must be capitalised".

Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock said in a statement this week that an atypical case of BSE has been confirmed in an animal in the municipality of Marabá.

"All measures are being adopted immediately at each stage of the investigation and the matter is being treated with full transparency to ensure to Brazilian and global consumers the recognised quality of our meat," Minister Carlos Fávaro said.

"Following the official health protocol, exports to China will be temporarily suspended from this Thursday."

However, the ministry said that dialogue with the authorities is "being intensified to demonstrate all the information and the prompt re-establishment of the Brazilian meat trade".

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden said that this opportunity presented by the suspension of Brazilian beef going into the "lucrative and high-volume Chinese market" must be grasped by the meat factories.

Regained access

Last month, Ireland regained beef access to the Chinese market.

Beef shipments to China were suspended following the confirmation in May 2020 by the Department of Agriculture of an isolated case of atypical BSE.

"We have just recently regained access to this market, a market our factories told us was critically important when we did not have access to it. This must now be reflected immediately in prices to farmers," Mr Golden said.

Bord Bia predicts supplies of beef cattle will be down by 60,000 head this year, with all of this reduction taking place in the first half of the year, the IFA noted.

Taking into account the throughput to date - back in the region of 1,000 head - this points to a significant tightening in cattle supplies for the coming weeks and months as demand for beef increases, Mr Golden said.

He added that the gamesmanship of factories in trying to hold back on price this week was not working and the "renewed farmer confidence from the potential now presented with the Chinese market will ensure prices move on".

Teagasc figures show prices need to be in the region of €6.00 per kg for winter finishers to be covered and "we are still a long way short of this target".

"This figure must be the minimum target price for beef and surpassing it is a reasonable expectation if the factories and Bord Bia ensure Irish beef fills some of the void created by the absence of Brazilian beef from the Chinese market," Mr Golden said, adding that farmers should "sell hard and demand immediate price increases".