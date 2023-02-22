EU-funded 'Grass Ceiling' project aims to boost women-led innovation in farming

The project commenced in January 2023 and will run until December 2025.
Those involved with the project say it is an "exciting programme for empowering women's innovation in rural and farming communities". Picture Credit: Patrick Browne

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 11:18
Kathleen O'Sullivan

An EU-funded project led by South East Technological University (SETU) is aiming to boost women-led innovation in farming.

'Grass Ceiling', a €2.8m project funded by the EU under the Horizon Europe programme, is bringing together 25 partners from across Europe.

The project will develop a forum where women "can drive socioecological transitions, that is, develop innovations in response to socioecological challenges and strengthen the resilience of rural areas". 

Project coordinator Sally Shortall described it as an "exciting EU-funded programme for empowering women's innovation in rural and farming communities". 

"We will work across Europe with leading women innovators to capture and share the key elements of their success, with the aim of increasing grassroots impact for women in rural and farming communities," Ms Shortall said. 

"The project will work together with both men and women to build a positive and empowering environment for socioeconomic and green growth."

UN goals

Those involved with the project said that it is "essential to deliver the UN’s goals on gender parity, realise the EU gender equality strategy, and achieve the goals of the Green Deal, the Farm to Fork strategy, the long-term vision for rural areas, and the European Pillar of Social Rights".

The project will establish nine 'living labs' for rural women innovators in Ireland, Croatia, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, Spain, and Sweden. 

Each living lab will train between six and eight women and establish a network-learning and innovation system to "support women innovators, strengthen and measure their innovative identity, and transform gender norms and stereotypes by sharing and capturing insights on rural women-innovator policy and practical experience".

Through these living labs, researchers will analyse the current position of women regarding megatrends in European agriculture and rural areas, understand the drivers and enablers for women-led innovations, the barriers encountered, and supports that are needed at member state and EU level.

Women innovators from a rural or farming organisation will co-lead each lab, with Macra na Feirme joining the project in Ireland. 

