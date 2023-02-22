Sheep farmers call for support as sector is 'at risk'

Sheep farmers are calling for Government aid and warned that without it, the sector "will be put at risk".

Farmers brought their campaign for stronger supports for the sector to the Department of Agriculture this week.

Irish Farmers' Association sheep chair Kevin Comiskey submitted a letter to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue highlighting the deepening income crisis on sheep farms and setting out the urgent need for immediate direct supports.

This was requested by the chair of the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group last Friday, the IFA said, which had reconvened a meeting focused on the sheep sector.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the market situation in the sheep sector with presentations from the department, Bord Bia, and Teagasc on current supports and activities to inform stakeholder discussions on what more can be done to support the sector in the current circumstances.

It was outlined at the meeting that the sector is currently in crisis with sheep farmers' margins "effectively wiped out", dropping 81% to just €7 per ewe in 2022, and based on the presentations from both Teagasc and Bord Bia, limited opportunity for any significant increase in 2023.

Crisis

According to the IFA, this crisis can only be alleviated by immediate direct supports for sheep farmers from Government.

These include direct targeted support of €30 per ewe.

Store lamb finishers are a vital outlet for hill sheep farmers and play a key role in production supply systems, and direct supports are critical to maintain this outlet for hill sheep farmers, the IFA said.

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey leads farmers to the Department of Agriculture.

Farmers are seeking to be directly supported to offset the cost of shearing and incentivised to present wool in optimum condition to facilitate further processing.

"We need action now. Without it, Ireland’s second-largest farm sector carried out on 36,000 farms in some of the most difficult land types in the country will be put at risk," sheep chair Mr Comiskey said.

Protest

The committee’s decision to visit the department follows last week’s sheep protest which took place in Roscommon Town, where hundreds of sheep farmers rallied together to highlight the worsening crisis in their sector.

"IFA made a clear case to Minister McConalogue that support of €30 per ewe was needed for the sector," Mr Comiskey said.

Instead, €12 per ewe has been provided through the Sheep Improvement Scheme, "which is way too low given the impact of inflation on the sector".

"This is the fourth time our members have taken action and sounded the alarm bell in as many weeks. Let this Government and the processors be under no illusion; we will continue our campaign if support is not forthcoming," Mr Comiskey continued.

"Further price pressure in recent days is not acceptable; as we approach the key religious festivals in March, demand for lamb will improve.

"Factories must immediately reflect the improving market conditions in the price they pay."