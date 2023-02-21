'Some needed aid' provided for farms in cost of living package 

ICMSA president Pat McCormack has welcomed the extension of the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme to May 31 this year. 
'Some needed aid' provided for farms in cost of living package 

A number of support measures were announced by Government on Tuesday.

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 15:55
Kathleen O'Sullivan

"Some needed aid" has been provided for family dairy farms in the Government's cost of living package announced on Tuesday. 

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack has welcomed the extension of the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme to May 31 this year, and the reduction of the threshold for qualification from a 50% increase in electricity or gas costs to a 30% increase (to apply retrospectively from September 1 last year).

From March 1, the level of relief will increase from 40% to 50% of eligible costs, subject to a monthly limit, which will also be increased from March to €15,000 per month per trade or profession, subject to an overall cap of €45,000 where the business is carried on from more than one location. 

Mr McCormack said the extension of the support was needed as farmers are "particularly vulnerable to the kind of crippling energy prices currently applying".

"Against that, the application process for this support is unnecessarily complicated and it needs to be simplified," he added.

Fuel

Announced by Government also is the phased restoration of the rates of excise on petrol, diesel and green diesel which will take place in three stages over the coming eight months. 

This will see rates restored on June 1 by 6c per litre of petrol, 5c per litre of diesel and 1c per litre of green diesel. 

On September 1, these rates will increase by a further 7c for petrol, 5c for diesel, and 1c for green diesel.

Rates will then be fully restored on October 31, with a final increase of 8c for petrol, 6c for diesel, and 3c for green diesel.

Farmers this week were also calling for the temporary reduction in Vat on gas and electricity from 13.5% to 9%, which was due to be in place until February 28, to be extended.

The Government announced an extension to October 31. 

Irish Farmers' Association poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam has said that this retention was critical, and if reversed, "it would be inflationary and could lead to significant cost increases for poultry farmers across the country".

There will also be a new grant for businesses using LPG or kerosene introduced, the Government said on Tuesday.

Read More

Poultry farmers call for 9% Vat rate on gas and electricity to be retained 

More in this section

Freshly processed milk Milk price cuts 'wipe out' liquid milk premium 
Tirlán confirms 6c per litre cut to base milk price for January supplies Tirlán confirms 6c per litre cut to base milk price for January supplies
Photovoltaic solar panel system TAMS 3 funding for solar panels will 'help meet appetite' for renewable projects in farming
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>The new partnership will see milk suppliers able to access discounted loans for implementing sustainable farming practices. Picture David Creedon</p>

Kerry Dairy and Bank of Ireland to offer sustainability-linked loans to milk suppliers 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd