'Some needed aid' provided for farms in cost of living package 

"Some needed aid" has been provided for family dairy farms in the Government's cost of living package announced on Tuesday.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack has welcomed the extension of the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme to May 31 this year, and the reduction of the threshold for qualification from a 50% increase in electricity or gas costs to a 30% increase (to apply retrospectively from September 1 last year).

From March 1, the level of relief will increase from 40% to 50% of eligible costs, subject to a monthly limit, which will also be increased from March to €15,000 per month per trade or profession, subject to an overall cap of €45,000 where the business is carried on from more than one location.

Mr McCormack said the extension of the support was needed as farmers are "particularly vulnerable to the kind of crippling energy prices currently applying".

"Against that, the application process for this support is unnecessarily complicated and it needs to be simplified," he added.

Fuel

Announced by Government also is the phased restoration of the rates of excise on petrol, diesel and green diesel which will take place in three stages over the coming eight months.

This will see rates restored on June 1 by 6c per litre of petrol, 5c per litre of diesel and 1c per litre of green diesel.

On September 1, these rates will increase by a further 7c for petrol, 5c for diesel, and 1c for green diesel.

Rates will then be fully restored on October 31, with a final increase of 8c for petrol, 6c for diesel, and 3c for green diesel.

Farmers this week were also calling for the temporary reduction in Vat on gas and electricity from 13.5% to 9%, which was due to be in place until February 28, to be extended.

The Government announced an extension to October 31.

Irish Farmers' Association poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam has said that this retention was critical, and if reversed, "it would be inflationary and could lead to significant cost increases for poultry farmers across the country".

There will also be a new grant for businesses using LPG or kerosene introduced, the Government said on Tuesday.