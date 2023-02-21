Protest fails to stall further drops for lamb prices

Lamb producers have taken another hit on prices from the factories this week, with the quotes being reduced by up to a further ten cents per kilo at some of the plants.

The quoted factory prices for the week range from 580-590 cents/kg as the processors point to weaker demand on the continent for lamb as justification for the drop in price.

Producers are outraged at the poor trade. They are becoming furious that the highlighting of the situation at farm level by the IFA through their recent protest meeting at Roscommon has failed to stall the decline in the prices being paid by the processors.

ICSA members are now planning action. Their members claim that they can no longer sustain acceptance of the current Irish factory prices.

Demand for hoggets at the factories remains steady. The processors give the impression that they are getting sufficient for market needs and are not under any pressure to secure a higher intake.

At farm-level, the returns year to date have seriously dented breeder confidence in the sector, which has now dropped to a low again.

The factory trade was reflected at the live sales at the marts on Monday, where the prices were back.

There was 400 head on offer at Corrin, where butcher's hoggets sold for up to €95 over. There was a top call of €147 for a pen of ten averaging 52kg.

A lot of ten weighing 53kg made €146, while 11 weighing 55kg sold for €146 and 12 weighing 53kg made €144. Factory-type hoggets sold for up to €76 over.