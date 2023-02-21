Young bulls overtake steers as prices fall back

The beef processors have tightened their grip on the purse strings this week when it comes to buying finished cattle for slaughter as supply reaches a year-to-date high.

"They've cut them. I suppose that they are happy that they are going to get them now", summed up one supplier unhappy with the offer received from his regular processor.

He was reflecting on the intake of 38,840 head for last week - the highest weekly intake for 2023.

On the face of the quoted prices, they don't expose very much variation from last week, but in reality, the factory bosses have become more insistent against paying above the quoted base.

Most suppliers feel that they are losing around five cents per kilo in their pay cheque from two weeks ago, when processors were freely paying five to ten cents per kilo over their quoted base for both steers and heifers.

In truth, adopting a 'hard sell' approach before parting with cattle this week is reported to be yielding some benefit to sellers, particularly if the factory is being hit by tighter supply and the stock on offer are of good quality.

Steers are being quoted on a base of 520c/kg. It is much harder to get 525c/kg base for this week, and above that is a clear 'no go' territory with the factory agents on the ground.

The same tone applies to the trade for heifers. They are working off a base of 525c/kg, and some hard sellers are managing to get 530c/kg.

It is interesting that the young bulls are making more than the steers, with the suppliers of R-grade getting 530-535c/kg, in general, and mention of even a few cents higher in some deals.

The cow prices are also continuing strong. The good quality R-grade cow is realising 485-490c/kg and up to five cents a kilo more in some reported deals this week.

Prices for finished cattle at the live sales at the marts are turning heads, with some exceptional prices being paid for heavy cattle.

It appears that a high percentage of these types of cattle are being slaughtered within a few days of going through the mart sales ring. Yet, the quoted factory prices do not equate to their sales ring prices.

Are the factory agents bidding on these animals in the marts willing to pay more than they'd give to the finisher supplying directly to the factory?

As previously mentioned, the intake for last week came to 38,840 head, boosted by the supply of steers and heifers up on the corresponding week in 2022.

The kill included 13,289 steers, 11,149 heifers, 7.717 cows and 2,805 young bulls.