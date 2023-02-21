Kerry Dairy and Bank of Ireland to offer sustainability-linked loans to milk suppliers 

Kerry Dairy Ireland has today announced a new partnership with Bank of Ireland that will provide funding for sustainable improvements to its milk suppliers.

The partnership will see the development of a sustainability-linked loan with discounted rates for members of the company's Evolve dairy sustainability programme.

The loans will provide additional funding for farmers implementing sustainable farming practices aimed at reducing carbon and ammonia emissions, enhancing animal health, welfare and productivity.

The partnership will also allow Bank of Ireland to access key data which will be used in its sustainability reporting as it works towards meeting its own targets across its operations.

Speaking on the announcement, James O’Connell, Head of Kerry Agribusiness, said that this partnership with Bank of Ireland "demonstrates our commitment to driving science-based sustainability-related change across our milk supplier farms."

"We are delighted that our milk suppliers will have the opportunity to use the Evolve dairy sustainability programme as the qualifying basis for attaining discounted loan rates and flexible finance.”

The Evolve dairy sustainability programme supports the accelerated adoption of science-based sustainable farming practices and is underpinned by Origin Green and the Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC).

Eoin Lowry, Head of Agriculture at Bank of Ireland, said, “We are pleased to announce this new partnership with Kerry Dairy Ireland, which builds on our existing strong relationship. Loans directly linked to sustainability improvements on farms reward farmers for improving the environmental impact of their farming practices.

Mr Lowry also noted agriculture as an "incredibly valuable" part of the Irish economy and a key industry for Bank of Ireland, saying:

"Sustainability-linked loans will help the agriculture sector meet the Government’s emissions reduction target of 25% by 2030. Our partnership is another positive step towards achieving best practice sustainable farming.”