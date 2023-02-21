Farm Finance: TAMS3 or TAMS not to be? Is it worth applying?

The long-awaited TAMS 3 list is out, with the first TAMS tranche deadline set for June 16 this year. Tranche 1 opens next Wednesday, February 22, with solar panels being the first available investment.

Next to follow will be the Animal Welfare, Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) by mid-March, and the remaining schemes will be open for applications on a phased basis by the end of May.

There will be a total of ten TAMS tranches spread over the next five years, meaning the spacing out of the tranche closing dates is longer than what farmers had been used to.

In relation to solar, panel prices and battery storage have significantly increased in prices over the last few years, with the uptick blamed on everything from supply chain difficulties, the rush for energy independence and traction on climate change marking a reversal of the significant drop in prices as had been experienced in the previous decade.

Thankfully, there is a 60% grant level and an independent TAMS threshold for solar panels, along with an increase in the size of the available investments from 12kW to 62kW. Low Emission Slurry Spreading equipment will also benefit from its own standalone investment ceiling, as too, will farm safety.

New items that will benefit from grant aid for the first time include soil aerators, milk recording equipment, auto-drafting systems, backup generators, slurry separators and solar water pumps.

The equine industry will also be pleased to have a range of investments grant-aided through TAMS. A full list of the items qualifying for investment is now available online.

The grant system is sometimes off-putting, particularly in the case of farm building investments where the cost of the increased specifications in terms of steel, hardcore, blinding, membranes and galvanising can mean that the grant gets swallowed up by what are sometimes seen as desirables rather than fundamentals.

The requirement to fund the full cost and wait with bated breath for the grant to issue, the stress and worry of having a penalty applied or grant withdrawn are also reasons why some farmers just avoid TAMS.

Simpler investments, such as the purchase of machinery, are a no-brainer, albeit the expected six-month lead-in time between TAMS closing deadlines and a further time period whilst applications are approved, and investment applications considered and eventually paid out will mean farmers will need to plan very much ahead if they want to benefit under the scheme.

Farmers are often guided by their immediate needs. A farmer wishing to benefit from auto-drafting for the upcoming spring breeding season might not be overly enamoured with not being able to get grant aid until mid-summer.

From a tax perspective, a higher rate taxpayer will effectively recoup nearly half the extra cost by way of tax relief where the TAMS grant isn’t applied for. Say, for example, a farmer spends €5,000 on qualifying equipment, with a grant due of €2,000.

Where the grant is applied for and approval received, the net amount qualifying for tax relief is €3,000 with a total income tax saving of €1,455 over an eight-year period for a higher rate taxpayer.

Absent of the grant, the total tax saving from making the investment would be €2,425 over an eight-year period.

Not to be forgotten, there is also an application cost of applying for TAMS grants and for some investments, the farmer will need to have completed a safety course.

The new list of grant-added investments is well worth a look, though, and if something tickles your fancy, then maybe it's worth exploring your options.