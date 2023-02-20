Milk price cuts 'wipe out' liquid milk premium 

"Without a liquid milk premium, the supply of daily fresh milk for supermarket shelves will become unsustainable." 
Milk price cuts 'wipe out' liquid milk premium 

Input costs for dairy farmers producing fresh milk through the winter months remain at an all-time high.

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 16:51
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The price cuts of between 5c and 7c per litre announced by milk processors for January supplies have effectively eliminated the liquid milk premium paid to producers, according to Irish Farmers' Association liquid milk chair Keith O’Boyle.

With autumn calvers at peak milk production in January, Mr O'Boyle said that milk price cuts of this magnitude "have a profound impact on our profitability and effectively wipe out our premium".

Input costs for dairy farmers producing fresh milk through the winter months remain at an all-time high, as there is a greater dependence on the use of concentrate feed which is costing in excess of €500 per tonne at present, the IFA warned.

"We simply cannot afford to take these kinds of hits to our profit margins," Mr O'Boyle continued. 

"Without a liquid milk premium, the supply of daily fresh milk for supermarket shelves will become unsustainable." 

While milk processors continue to encourage spring milk producers to produce more milk early in the year by offering 'seasonal' or 'early lactation' bonuses, these are not available to liquid milk producers, Mr O'Boyle said.

"These bonuses must be paid to liquid milk producers with immediate effect for all the milk we produce in January, February, and March," he added. 

"Liquid milk processors cannot expect us to take cuts of 7c per litre."

Price cuts

On Monday, Tirlán was the latest processor to confirm its base milk price for January supplies of 45c per litre (including Vat), a decrease of 6c per litre.

Late last week, Carbery announced that it has reduced its milk price for January supplies by 4c per litre.

Dairygold has also reduced its quoted milk price by 6c per litre to 52c per litre.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies was the first processor to announce a 6c cut to milk price for January supplies.

Also, the Kerry Group base price for January milk is 50c per litre, a drop from the base price of 56c per litre for December milk supplies.

Read More

Tirlán confirms 6c per litre cut to base milk price for January supplies

More in this section

Photovoltaic solar panel system TAMS 3 funding for solar panels will 'help meet appetite' for renewable projects in farming
Trial and error replacing 88% of our CAN with urea at Gurteen College Trial and error replacing 88% of our CAN with urea at Gurteen College
Hens in the henhouse Poultry farmers call for 9% Vat rate on gas and electricity to be retained 
#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Tirlán chair John Murphy commented that dairy market prices fell significantly from their record highs in the fourth quarter of 2022.</p>

Tirlán confirms 6c per litre cut to base milk price for January supplies

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.263 s