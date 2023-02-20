Poultry farmers call for 9% Vat rate on gas and electricity to be retained 

Farmers are calling on the Government to retain the 9% Vat rate on gas and electricity as it prepares to announce its cost of living package this week.
Irish Farmers' Association poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam said that this retention is critical, and if reversed, "it would be inflationary and could lead to significant cost increases for poultry farmers across the country".
"Carbon tax is now 2% of the cost of rearing a chicken. As a result, we believe it’s imperative that the Government retains the current 9% Vat rate on LPG [Liquefied Petroleum Gas] to help alleviate the financial burden on poultry farmers," Mr Sweetnam added.
The poultry sector plays a "vital role in supplying high-quality and affordable food", the IFA said, and any "unnecessary cost increases could have a significant impact on both the industry and the consumers who rely on our products".
The reduction from 13.5% Vat to 9% was introduced on gas and electricity as part of the National Energy Security Framework to secure supply after the Ukraine war, and is in place until February 28.
"We urge the Government to consider the impact that this change could have and to take steps to support poultry farmers during these challenging times," Mr Sweetnam said.
"By retaining the 9% Vat rate on LPG, the Government can help to ensure the sustainability of the poultry industry and safeguard the interests of consumers."