Farmers "terrorised" by vulture funds

The issue of vulture funds circling farms was recently highlighted in the Dáil as The Rural Independent Group moved a Private Members Bill to give solid protections to farms and homes from vulture funds and provide low-interest loans for farmers.

But it failed to secure a Second Reading on a 64-72 vote after the Government opposed it on the grounds that its conditions and requirements would jeopardise farmers' access to finance.

The Impaired Farm Credit Bill was crafted on the group’s behalf by Ed Honohan, former Master of the High Court, and despite the Dáil setback, the issues involved are expected to intensify.

Banks and vulture funds continue to seize and sell farms all over the country, with Government policy stacked in favour of those institutions, according to the group’s leader Mattie McGrath.

Michael Collins said farms were being repossessed, and lands that had been in families for generations are being sold off by vulture funds.

“Some banks are selling off agricultural debts to multinational property asset companies, which subsequently demand immediate payment of moneys owed.

“When farmers lose their land, they not only lose an asset but also their income. The stress and anxiety experienced by these farmers have led to countless suicides,” he said, claiming farm families are being "terrorised" by these funds.

Mr Collins said recent figures from the Irish Farmers Association estimated that between 2,500 and 3,000 family farms may be in danger of seizure by vulture funds, with the total amount of land involved being up to 150,000 acres.

“However, the number is likely to be even higher than this, particularly as we enter a high-interest rate environment which will place greater financial pressures on all borrowers, including farmers,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said farmers are the foundations of the sector. For them, it is not just a business. It is a tradition and an honour that is passed down from generation to generation.

“Farmers are the first to recognise that for this to continue, it must be done sustainably. I know this first hand.

“Every family hopes the farm will be handed down to the next generation when the time is right. Protecting and enhancing farm incomes is at the very heart of everything I do as Minister,” he said.

Minister McConalogue said Food Vision 2030 states that the family farm model is key to economic, social, and environmental sustainability.

“In common with everyone in the House, I really want to protect this model. However, I do not believe the Bill will assist farm families.

“Fundamentally, the restrictions it places on debt recovery in the sector are such as to dissuade financial institutions from lending to the sector in future,” he said.

Central Bank data shows that credit advanced to primary agriculture was €686m in 2021, and has been consistently at this level over the past decade.

Credit outstanding at the end of that year was just over €3bn, slightly lower than the €3.3bn outstanding the year before, but down from a high level of €4.7bn in 2010.

A hindrance?

Minister McConalogue said the majority of farm-related debt, at around 72%, was classified as medium to long-term.

A further 18% was related to hire-purchase or leasing, and the remaining 8% was considered short-term debt such as overdrafts.

“This data on credit advanced and credit outstanding strongly suggests the primary agriculture sector is well placed to manage debt, and default rates are generally among the lowest in the economy”, he said.

He added that impaired farm credit arrangements are already provided for under company law, where the farm business is incorporated as a limited company, or under personal insolvency law, where it operates as a sole trader, as is the case in the vast majority of instances.

Holly Cairns said there is a continuing significant imbalance between the banks and vulture funds on one side and ordinary families on the other. This inequity is particularly pronounced when it comes to farms.

Repossessions of farmhouses and land were described by Martin Browne as a "particular scourge and a blight" on society.

Michael Fitzmaurice said many of the debts involved were bought at between 30% and 50%. It was all right for the funds to have it at that.

“I am talking about the people who are trying to get back on the road again, to whom the funds were not listening or even interested in talking. The person could have 40 meetings, and it was basically full duck or no dinner,” he said.

Richard O’Donoghue said the main reason for bringing forward the Bill was to protect family homes and invest in farms in order that future generations would look at them as viable businesses.

However, Minister McConalogue said he believed the Bill would hinder rather than assist farmers and warned it would not ensure the sector is backed financially so that it can develop and grow in future.

However, he added that he d understood where TDs were coming from with the proposal.