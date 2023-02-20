Legal matters: We're short-staffed and corners are being cut on the farm

Dear Stephen,

I work full-time as the herdsman on a local dairy farm. I really like the job and the family I work for, but we have recently had two of the farmworkers move on elsewhere for better money.

It’s been difficult replacing them with good workers so hard to find at the moment, but now with calving and the rush to get slurry out, I am worried corners are being cut.

I know the job needs to get done and want to get on with it and not complain, but I am worried someone is going to get hurt. Are there any laws regarding workplace safety that I could highlight to my boss to press the issue?

Dear Reader,

Yes, there are laws on farm safety in the workplace, which are governed by the Safety Health & Welfare at Work Act 2008.

Under this Act, employers are required to prepare and implement a safety statement. I would refer you to the Code of Practice for preventing injury and occupational ill health in agriculture, which is available on the Health and Safety Authority website, and I would recommend you and your boss read this together.

The code of practice sets out a number of steps which should be taken, which include the following:

A risk assessment and safety statement should be carried out in respect of the farm, which should identify any farm hazards which may cause death, serious injury or ill health. It would be advisable for your boss to walk around your farm and examine all aspects of it from a health and safety point of view.

Your employer should decide on prevention or control measures, should also provide information, appropriate training and supervision in respect of all activities on the farm and should also provide personal protective equipment and clothing.

Your employer should review and update your safety statement and risk assessment regularly and revise it annually. Under the legislation, there is a duty to report an accident to the health and safety authority under certain circumstances, including where there is a dangerous occurrence or where a death of a worker occurs.

There is also a duty for you to be informed of matters relating to health and safety, including identifying any hazards, preventative measures that are in place concerning health and safety and the name of a person or safety representative who can be contacted in an emergency situation.

Recommendations

The above deals with the legal requirements in respect of health and safety law, and we would recommend the following practical suggestions in respect of farm safety:

Ensure that cattle crushes and cattle handling units are properly maintained, and that bulls have a ring and training chain attached.

Handle all animals with caution and ensure that all animal handlers are competent and provided with protective clothing and equipment for use in their work.

Provide staff with suitable breathing apparatus. This is particularly important for those working with slurry pits. For those who are working with slurry pits, it is important to ensure that there are high levels of ventilation.

Ensure that only competent persons can drive tractors.

Provide training to ensure the safe operation of tractors and all machinery.

Take particular care when animals are released from any buildings where they have been housed in.

Do not erect fencing along overhead power lines.

Use ladders properly.

Identifying hazards and taking preventative measures and remedial actions are proven ways of reducing the risk of farm accidents, and you should speak with your boss about this.

