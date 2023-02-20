Paula Hynes: My secrets to surviving the madness of peak calving

Well, calving definitely cranked up a notch this week; this last week has felt like two weeks rolled into one.

We have had some smashing calves and a nice variety as well, which, as they say, is the spice of life.

There have been some lovely longhorn calves - a first for us using longhorn, but I must say they are lovely square calves and super to drink a bottle, and quite fluffy, too - so they are extremely cute as well!

Taking joy in the everyday

We also have a good few Charolais calves now, all arriving seven to ten days before their due date, sired by the No.1 DBI ranking Charolais bull CH4321.

A lovely surprise arrived in the form of a set of Friesan twin heifers by Lunasa born out of an Ebony third lactation cow with an EBI of 212, so that was an exciting afternoon.

Lucia, my Fleckvieh cow, also had a bull calf, but shortly after calving, I realized she wasn’t quite herself and was off form and not eating.

We are very lucky we have a fantastic team of vets on hand, and even though it was a Sunday evening and he was very busy with at least a dozen calls ahead of him, he called to look at Lucia for me.

It turned out she had gastroenteritis and a touch of pneumonia, so he pumped her stomach and treated her with antibiotics. We will keep a close eye to make sure her stomach is functioning properly and keep plenty of fibre in her diet; satisfyingly, she was first into the parlour the next morning.

We are very near the halfway stage now, so as you can imagine, everyone's daily working hours have ramped right up due to the number of calves on the ground.

I am a stickler for clean beds, so single pens are cleaned and disinfected after every calf, and if a calf has to stay longer, the pen is cleaned every other day.

The group of older pens are cleaned out every three days to ensure they always have a nice dry fluffy bed under them. If I'm anyway unsure, I do the 'knee test', where I kneel in the straw on one knee, and that tells me quickly if they need cleaning out.

The calving boxes for the ladies are cleaned out and disinfected after every calving to keep the place as disease-free as possible and my large tipping wheelbarrows make the job somewhat easier on the back.

We did manage to get off-farm for a bit in a very exciting trip to the mart to sell two September-born Friesan bulls this week, and we even treated ourselves to a breakfast date - a very welcome change of scenery even though we were only away for less than two hours.

Something to look forward to

With the longer working days and fewer hours sleep, I found myself starting to hit a brick wall recently. The time had come for me to refocus and get back in the game.

My way of doing this is to plan a trip away for the end of calving and before the start of breeding. It gives me something to look forward to, so that’s exactly what I did, so roll on April for three days away in Paris, which will coincide with our 22 nd wedding anniversary.

My trip to Kenya in 2017, gave me a good bite of the travel bug; it's nice to see other parts of the world and experience new cultures. It will also give the body a break and a chance to recharge the batteries.

It's vital to get away for a change of pace and it will reenergize you for the months ahead.

We also have a trip to Croke Park to look forward to at the end of March as Becky and her teammate Grace have made it through to the next phase of the certified Irish Angus schools' competition.

The girls have a bit of work to do for the next stage as they have to have a full stand to display their project idea. I better get my act together and do out a rota for the farm to give her a bit of time off to get it done!

As much as I love farming, home life is as busy as well, the shopping has to be done, dinner cooked, school runs, the never-ending pile of dirty washing.

I do get a cleaner in to help with the cleaning because it's impossible to keep up with everything - it's definitely the best money I spend while calving.

It's vital to make time to stop, even if it's only for a cup of tea, just to give yourself a few minutes to breathe during the busy calving season. I'm making a big effort to drink more water as well and have a decent breakfast.

Coffee is constantly on the brew here, but making an effort to drink the water definitely helps, especially when eight hours sleep is out of the question.

Sitting down with the calves in the calving pens for 10 mins to give yourself a break is another thing I do to give myself a minute of peace. I always love watching how curious they are - we have some great characters here already.