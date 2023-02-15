36-acre East Cork holding already under offer after one week

Area enjoys a mixture of strong dairying, beef cattle and equestrian interests
36-acre East Cork holding already under offer after one week

The farm is in the townland of Kildinan, about 8km from Rathcormac village and just west of the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway.

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 10:36
Conor Power

A 36-acre holding in East Cork is already under offer, according to the selling agent, Michal Barry of Fermoy-based Dick Barry & Son.

The farm in question is in the townland of Kildinan, about 8km from Rathcormac village and just west of the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway. Fermoy is 15km to the northeast of the farm and Cork City is 23km to the south. The price guide is €10,000/acre.

“There’s a good bit of interest in it and it’s under offer already, and it's been on the market only a week,” Mr Barry said.

The agent describes the land as being a little bit neglected but with good quality beneath, giving it strong potential for the next owner. It might also interest any potentially interested parties that there is an adjoining farmhouse and yard with stables and sheds, which is being sold separately.

This particular area enjoys a mixture of strong dairying, beef cattle and equestrian interests, although Mr Barry believes it is the dairying sector that will be the most likely to produce the farm’s next owner, adding the road frontage and the internal passageway makes it a very manageable unit.

