36-acre East Cork holding already under offer after one week

A 36-acre holding in East Cork is already under offer, according to the selling agent, Michal Barry of Fermoy-based Dick Barry & Son.

The farm in question is in the townland of Kildinan, about 8km from Rathcormac village and just west of the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway. Fermoy is 15km to the northeast of the farm and Cork City is 23km to the south. The price guide is €10,000/acre.