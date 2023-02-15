125-acre farm in Limerick already well above €1m asking price

125-acre farm in Limerick already well above €1m asking price

Some of the sheds in need of repair on the quality 125-acre farm outside Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 10:23
Conor Power

Large tracts of high-quality land tend to attract a good deal of interest — both locally and from farther afield, their rarity and value of scale setting them up for a wider geographical spread of interest.

Such is the case with a 124.6-acre holding of quality land in the Golden Vale just outside Kilmallock, County Limerick.

Another section of the 125-acre farm outside Kilmallock, Co Limerick.
Another section of the 125-acre farm outside Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

The property is for sale with Kilmallock-based Rooney Auctioneers and is located in the townland of Ballycullane, just 2.5km north of the centre of the town and 25km or so south of Limerick City. The lands are all in pasture and in one unit, separated only by the public road.

“There’s a public road going up between the two parts of the land,” says selling agent Gordon Kearney. “On one side of the road, you have 23.19 acres and on the other side, you have 101.44 acres. So there’s road frontage onto both sections of the land and it’s very good quality land throughout — there’s no heavy land in it.”

To the front of the property, Gordon adds, there are a few run-down hay sheds and outbuildings.

“They are in need of loving tender care,” he says, “but the land itself is of top quality.”

Market reaction

The market has reacted very strongly to the property so far, he says, with three active bidders in the mix.

Aerial view of one part of the 125-acre farm outside Kilmallock, Co Limerick.
Aerial view of one part of the 125-acre farm outside Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

“We already have a bidding war with three active bidders,” he says, “and we’re already well above the asking price of €1,000,000 (€8,000/acre).”

Aside from the modest asking price, there’s no doubt about the reasons for the interest levels in this farm.

“I’m not surprised with the level of interest,” says Gordon, who expects the sale to be agreed on the property within the next week or so. “There’s so much demand for good land and particularly for large land holdings.”

Interest in the farm, he says, has come from the broader mid-west area.

“We’ve had people from all sides of the Midwest region looking at this,” says Gordon. “When you get a holding of this size, you’ll get people interested once it’s within a thirty-minute drive of where they are.”

Read More

A nice bit of Joe O’Reilly’s Blarney for €5m

More in this section

Grazing cows. €3m for integrated AD and green biorefining demonstration initiative
Irish cows Farmers 'willing to do fair share' for environment - but won't 'take extreme proposals'
Tractor spreading artificial fertilizers. Transport, agricultural. Fertiliser prices up 123% in 2022
#Farming - Property
<p>Peadar O'Driscoll has been focusing on getting things right on his farm in Skibbereen, West Cork, ahead of spring grazing.</p>

Signpost: Putting in the groundwork ahead of spring grazing in Skibbereen

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.248 s