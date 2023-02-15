125-acre farm in Limerick already well above €1m asking price

Large tracts of high-quality land tend to attract a good deal of interest — both locally and from farther afield, their rarity and value of scale setting them up for a wider geographical spread of interest.

Such is the case with a 124.6-acre holding of quality land in the Golden Vale just outside Kilmallock, County Limerick.

Another section of the 125-acre farm outside Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

The property is for sale with Kilmallock-based Rooney Auctioneers and is located in the townland of Ballycullane, just 2.5km north of the centre of the town and 25km or so south of Limerick City. The lands are all in pasture and in one unit, separated only by the public road.

“There’s a public road going up between the two parts of the land,” says selling agent Gordon Kearney. “On one side of the road, you have 23.19 acres and on the other side, you have 101.44 acres. So there’s road frontage onto both sections of the land and it’s very good quality land throughout — there’s no heavy land in it.”

To the front of the property, Gordon adds, there are a few run-down hay sheds and outbuildings.

“They are in need of loving tender care,” he says, “but the land itself is of top quality.”

Market reaction

The market has reacted very strongly to the property so far, he says, with three active bidders in the mix.

Aerial view of one part of the 125-acre farm outside Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

“We already have a bidding war with three active bidders,” he says, “and we’re already well above the asking price of €1,000,000 (€8,000/acre).”

Aside from the modest asking price, there’s no doubt about the reasons for the interest levels in this farm.

“I’m not surprised with the level of interest,” says Gordon, who expects the sale to be agreed on the property within the next week or so. “There’s so much demand for good land and particularly for large land holdings.”

Interest in the farm, he says, has come from the broader mid-west area.

“We’ve had people from all sides of the Midwest region looking at this,” says Gordon. “When you get a holding of this size, you’ll get people interested once it’s within a thirty-minute drive of where they are.”