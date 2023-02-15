Signpost: Putting in the groundwork ahead of spring grazing in Skibbereen

I ordered my protected urea for the early part of the year from Drinagh Co-op at the start of February, and it was delivered two days later.

I had no issues in sourcing it so far, and I am aiming to continue using it throughout the grazing season.

Although it is expensive per tonne when worked back to cost per kg of nitrogen, it always works out cheaper, as well as ticking all the boxes in reducing my farm emissions.

Getting fertiliser spread in February is vital to kick start grass growth when conditions allow and in the correct paddocks.

As the cost of chemical fertiliser is gone so expensive, I see more and more farmers realising the true value of their slurry, the experts tell me every 1,000 gallons is worth €50.

Slurry was spread on 30% of the grazing platform by my local contractor using his dribble bar tanker at rate of 2,000 gallons/acre in the first week of February as weather conditions, ground conditions, and soil temperatures were good.

Some paddocks won’t be spread with fertiliser until early to mid-March as these are a mixture of hilly, wetter, older pastures and I don’t think I’ll get the full benefit of spreading fertiliser on these, as well as being dangerous to travel them.

The paddocks that were suitable for fertiliser got half a bag of protected urea per acre in mid-February.

I’m planning to spread 70-75kg of N per hectare between slurry and fertiliser across the grazing platform before the start of April.

My Teagasc advisor said that to get the best response to these application rates and to minimise leaching of N that it should be split into applying a third in February and the remainder in March, when conditions allow.

Early spring grazing strategy

The first cow calved on January 29 and cows went out to grass on February 1.

I am aiming to have 30% of the farm grazed by the end of the month, with the next 30% grazed by Paddy’s Day and the remainder grazed by the first week of April.

This will depend on weather and ground conditions, meaning I’ll have to be somewhat flexible with my grazing targets.

If ground conditions stay good over the rest of February, it will make the job of getting cows out to grass a lot easier and straightforward and ensure that cleanouts are spot on with minimal poaching.

I walked the farm last week on February 8, and the average farm cover was 1,205kg DM per hectare.

I’m lucky to have this amount of grass as chatting to other local farmers, generally, average farm covers are well behind where they need to be for this time of year.

With 85% of the herd calving in six weeks, grass demand is high. This means I’ll have to keep walking the farm to keep grass in front of the cows as it is the cheapest feed for them.

High grass covers are kept for late February as cows' appetites increase, resulting in better clean outs letting light down to the base of the grass plant to help regrowth and recovery.

Weanlings will be turned out to grass on February 22. These will go straight to an out block used for silage production as I want to get it grazed off to get slurry spread on it, before I close it for silage.

I try and spread slurry on the silage ground in the first half of March to give as much time as possible between spreading and silage cutting to ensure no excess potassium is brought back in the silage, as this can lead to milk fever issues next spring in cows.