LOVE and the LAND - the Denis Lehane guide to avoiding a farm divorce

Love is all around this week. It's everywhere you go.

It's on TV, it's in the shops, it's even at the cattle mart, well, almost.

Remember, love is not just an urban pursuit - it can be just as wild and sought after out here in the country.

Wasn't it in a field behind a village pub that merry old Prince Harry first found love?

Wasn't Lady Chatterley's lover a cap-wearing gamekeeper?

Didn't Heathcliff own a bit of land?

It's hard to beat the country when it comes to steam and passion.

It's not all winding boreens and trickling streams.

But what happens when the passion dies? What happens when the light goes out? When the pep goes from your step, when the lead goes from your pencil?

Well, my dear pal, that's when the trouble really starts, especially for the country gent.

For when the love goes, the land can go too.

But don't cry, for I have the solution...

How to avoid a country divorce

In an effort to preserve the farm, sorry, I mean the marriage, here are 10 tips I have pieced together on how to hang on to both love and the land:

1. It's very important to be aware of the danger of divorce.

Divorce is the greatest threat to farming life as we know it.

As a farmer, you can get over an outbreak of TB. You can recover from a case of ringworm, or the loss of your big toe, or even Mad Cow Disease.

But make no mistake, divorce on the farm, like a bad case of blood scour in young calves can suck all the life out of the place.

It can be a messy business and best avoided at all costs. So always be aware that divorce, like a runaway bull, could be just around the corner.

2. Don't get married in the first place.

This was the greatest trick I never did. It's the best trick of all time, for what you don't know can never hurt you. The single man has the best of both worlds, he's single, and he has the farm.

Stay single, my friend, it has worked well for Irish farmers for generations.

"Only fools rush in," Elvis used to sing. And how right he was. He must have been a farmer too.

3. Get married late in life

If you have to get married at all, that is... there is nothing wrong with waiting until you are 93 to walk down the aisle.

In farming terms, you'll still be a young fella. In marriage terms, you're a safe pair of hands. Divorce after 93 is very rare.

A country gent getting married at the age of 93 will have a great life and will have a better chance of being hit by lightning than divorce papers.

You're on the pigs back at 93. Enjoy the honeymoon. The farm is secure.

4. Follow the example of good marriage practices.

The Marriage of Bull McCabe and his wife was a great marriage.

In the movie 'The Field', they rarely spoke, but the pair didn't need words.

As Ronan Keating used to warble, "You say it best, when you say nothing at all."

Theirs was a love that didn't need the inconvenience of words. The Bull was more a man of action.

Of course, the yank and his meddling spoilt everything, but that's a story for another day.

Divorce was never the issue for The Bull, not with the field on his mind.

5. Let money be no object

On the week we celebrate Valentine's Day go mad.

Treat your better half to a nice romantic dinner. Chips, burgers, the works. Don't spare the sauce.

If she would like a diamond ring, buy her the best fake diamond the shop contains. They're all the same. They all sparkle.

Throw caution to the wind. Go crazy.

Far better to spend 50 quid today, than lose the farm tomorrow.

6. Be romantic - particularly on Valentine's Day

Pull out the old guitar, write poetry... Roses are red, violets are blue, the farm is wonderful, and so are you" ...that should give you some inspiration.

Hopefully, you didn't miss my big hint in last week's Farming paper. Don't say yer aul pal Denny Lehane didn't keep ye right!

7. There's no fireplace like your own fireplace

This is an old Irish saying about God knows what, the wonders that can be found in your own back garden possibly.

Now I don't know what you have in your back garden, all I have is a broken-down tractor.

But it's a saying the old boys swore by, and divorce was as rare in the old days as the corncrake is today.

So, take note of what the old boys used to say. It could come in handy when the chips are down.

8. Don't put the farm in your mother's name (for God's sake)

This is a stupid stunt often employed by farmers to avoid a divorce halving the farm.

What if your mother runs off with a Spanish gigolo? Have you thought about that? Where does that leave you?

Don't be bringing your mother into your problems. Be man enough to deal with your own disasters.

9. Live on an island

There were no problems with marriage or divorce in the recent island movie The Banshees of Inisherin.

Sure, they had other problems, but no life is without mayhem of some fashion.

Problems with fingers yes, problems with marriage no.

10. Complain of hearing loss

This is a last resort. If all else fails and if you fear divorce is imminent, complain of hearing loss.

This tactic has worked well for farmers for generations.

In no other sector will you find so many deaf old lads.

Deaf, they claim from the noise of the chainsaw, but deaf more cleverly to the words "I want a divorce."

"Ha?" says you, "Yeah, please, I'd love a glass of port."