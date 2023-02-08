Up to €25,000 an acre paid for land in 2022

As much as €25,000 an acre was paid for Irish agricultural land in 2022, a new report on land prices has revealed.

The report's findings are based on a survey of members of IPAV, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, and showed tight supplies led to continued price growth both for purchasing and leasing across the country during 2022.

While €25,000 an acre was the top price paid in 2022, other plots fetched as low as €7,000 per acre. Across the board, prices are now averaging €12,231 an acre, up from €8,750 when the report began in 2016.

Land leasing, also experienced unprecedented demand, with prices rising to as much as €500 an acre in some areas.

Commenting on the report, IPAV’s chief executive Pat Davitt said: “While farming sees new challenges each year, be it those arising from Brexit, climate change or political volatility, it’s an incredibly resilient sector and has shown itself to be very adaptable.

“This year, changes taking place in the Common Agricultural Policy, in particular the non-clawback on Single Premiums, will be eagerly watched to see what impact it will have on prices.”

He said the new Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) is causing considerable worry for farmers with zoned land that is used for agricultural purposes.

“While we have serious reservations about this tax achieving its desired aim of incentivising the sale of land to someone who will develop homes in a timely manner, we would like to see a commitment by the Minister for Agriculture to exclude farmland from its scope,” he said.

This year saw the methodology for valuing land revert to the European Valuation Standards (EVS).

Mr Davitt said it was a "very welcome development". "It brings the highest standard of rigour to the land valuation process. And it has the benefit of a European-wide experience. The standards are regularly reviewed, tested and updated,” he said.

In excess of €20,000 paid in Munster

Michael Brady of Cork-based estate agency Brady Group explained that supply was an issue in the county in 2023, with limited amounts of land coming to market.

Mr Brady said he was also seeing strong demand from dairy profits, as a result of the very strong prices being achieved for milk.

"The greatest demand in the market is for large developed dairy units," he said.

He is also seeing strong demand for lands to lease, a consistent thread in both Munster and Leinster. Significant increases are being secured for these lands.

"Sale prices are also well up on 2021 with quality grass or tillage achieving approximately €17,000 per acre, an increase of over 20% on 2021".

He sees prices holding up in the short term with some potential competition from other asset classes as investors look at other options available, as a result of higher interest rates.

In Co Tipperary, Clomel-based agency Power Walsh saw average prices for grassland rise from €13,500 to €16,500 per acre over the last 24 months - up more than 20%.

They see land values increasing as long as commodity prices continue to rise. There is an extremely strong demand in the general area with little supply, especially for lands to rent. Tillage land could achieve up to €400 per acre.

A common view held by many IPAV agents is that Brexit has had little or no effect on the overall value of land as new export markets have also been identified, and there is less of a reliance on the UK for agricultural exports.

Tom Crosse of GVM Auctioneers in Limerick saw his hammer go down on some of the highest prices in the country.

In 2022, he saw prices increase as much as 20% and prices in excess of €20,000 an acre were achieved in a number of large tillage land sales, including a 145-acre farm in Clarina, Co Limerick, which sold for €2.9m. Average prices per acre were in the region of €15,000.

Mr Crosse said supply was up in Limerick but said he believed a strong start to 2022 encouraged some landowners to go to market earlier than planned.

"Demand was very strong, especially from dairy farmers looking to consolidate their enterprises and comply with herd size and nitrate requirements," he said.

He remains optimistic that both milk and beef prices will hold up as a result of a general decrease in worldwide production.

"The mood among the farming community is one of positivity," he said. "Many astute business people also see land as a safe investment haven in times of potential recession".