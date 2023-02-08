32-acre Tipperary farm with Knockmealdown views seeks €14k/acre

Ardfinnan is 4km north of the lands, while Clonmel is 18km away and the town of Cahir and the M8 motorway lie approximately 13km to the north
Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 09:37
Conor Power

Located in a very scenic part of South Tipperary, a 32-acre parcel of tillage land is a recent addition to the market with Clonmel-based auctioneers P. F. Quirke & Co.

The property is located in the townland of Kilgrogy, near Ardfinnan. This is a part of the world-renowned for its scenery and it is very close to the village of Goatenbridge — a settlement through which anyone roaming the famous Saint Declan’s Way walking route will invariably pass.

The property stretches south from the public road to the River Tar. Beyond, the purple peaks of the Knockmealdown Mountains provide a dramatic backdrop.

“It’s currently in tillage,” says selling agent Pat Quirke, “but it’s suitable for many agricultural uses.”

Ardfinnan is 4km north of the lands, while Clonmel is 18km away and the town of Cahir and the M8 motorway lie approximately 13km to the north, making it an accessible piece of land for those who may be eyeing this property from afar.

“These are top-quality lands,” adds Pat. “They have outstanding scenery towards the Knockmealdowns and with frontage onto the River Tar... This is a fantastic piece of ground in excellent condition and ideal for the development of a small residential holding, subject to planning permission.”

The land is guiding at €450,000 (€14,000/acre). For a high-quality parcel such as this one, such a level of pricing has become the norm in many parts of Munster and Leinster. It won’t be surprising to see this expectation reached or even surpassed.

