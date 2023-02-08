45-acre holding near Limerick city guiding at over €12k/acre

The property also has excellent rental potential, is well-fenced and adjoins the Mulcair River from the rear.
The 45-acre farm at Woodstown, Lisnagry, just 10 minutes’ drive from Limerick city.

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 14:36
Conor Power

A superbly located high-quality piece of land near Limerick city is new to the market with Limerick-based auctioneers GVM.

The 45-acre farm is in the townland of Woodstown, to the east of the fast-growing city of Limerick and close to the M7 (Dublin-Limerick motorway), Castletroy and the University of Limerick.

The selling agent Tom Crosse describes it as a “truly outstanding and very valuable holding of prime agricultural land, laid out in one division and enjoying superb soil and land quality.

“The land is located just 10 minutes’ drive from Limerick city,” adds Tom. “It’s close to the Mick Mackey Roundabout and it’s also in very close proximity to the Annacotty Business Park. 

"There is very easy access to the M7, linking Limerick to Dublin, the University of Limerick and Plassey (National) Technology Park.”

According to the selling agents, there is already strong interest in this prime piece of pasture.

“This is a holding that provides a wonderful opportunity for all types of farming,” says Tom, “whether it’s beef, equestrian or dairy farming. 

"And the very strong location so close to the city provides a great opportunity for hobby farmers or, indeed, those wishing to invest.”

The property also has excellent rental potential, is well-fenced and adjoins the Mulcair River from the rear. The price guide is €550,000 (€12,200/acre).

<p>Some 217 instances of livestock worrying were reported to the local authorities in 2021, with 241 reported in 2020.</p>

Owners urged to keep dogs under control as lambing season begins

