45-acre Bere Island holding already under offer

A 45-acre holding with a generous amount of road frontage and an even more generous amount of water frontage onto Bantry Bay has recently come on the market with Killarney-based auctioneer Tom Spillane.
The property is on Bere Island — on the sheltered northern coast of this large island, facing the local golf course. Even though it has been on the market for about two weeks, the interest is good and it is already under offer.
“The property is almost opposite Berehaven Golf Club,” Mr Spillane said of the holding which is in the townland of Ardagh.
“It has excellent road frontage with well over 400m onto the public road and it’s a nice rectangular block of land. It’s split by the road — there’s a piece above the road and then most of it is on the other side that goes down to the seashore.
“Some of the land is suitable for silage and the rest would be regarded as good grazing ground, but it’s well-fenced.”
For someone local, there is always the outside possibility of getting planning permission to build on the land.
However, such a factor is unlikely to have much of an influence on the final price of this holding that is likely to have enough interest as a rare piece of pasture on Bere Island — one of the most accessible islands off the Irish coast, with regular ferries to and from Castletownbere.
The guide price is €270,000 (€6,000/acre).