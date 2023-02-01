45-acre Bere Island holding already under offer

A 45-acre holding with a generous amount of road frontage and an even more generous amount of water frontage onto Bantry Bay has recently come on the market with Killarney-based auctioneer Tom Spillane.

The property is on Bere Island — on the sheltered northern coast of this large island, facing the local golf course. Even though it has been on the market for about two weeks, the interest is good and it is already under offer.