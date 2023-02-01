45-acre Fethard farm is ideal for equine but ticks many boxes

The asking price of €800,000 (€17,600/acre) is a fair reflection of the particular package of elements the farm offers
The land and house on the 45.5-acre farm at Brodeen, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 11:35
Conor Power

Located just outside to the town of Fethard in County Tipperary, a 45.5-acre holding is new to the market with Clonmel-based auctioneers PF Quirke & Co.

The property is in the townland of Brodeen, less than 1km from Fethard on the Clonmel road and it offers what the selling agents describe as a rare opportunity.

“It’s a really nice warm small farm,” says selling agent Pat Quirke. “It’s well sheltered with good mature hedges and a southerly aspect.”

The holding features a charming farmhouse which is accessed via a driveway from the public road and is set off pleasantly from the road. There is also a good-quality shed of recent construction.

“The house on it is an older type of house. It has two bedrooms but it’s a very nice house and the main benefit of it is that it’s there; the next owner won’t have to go looking for planning permission to have a dwelling with the farm. They can extend it or let it out or do what they want with it.”

Accommodation

Accommodation in the house includes an entrance hallway, a kitchen/dining room, a utility room, and living room on the ground floor. On the first floor, a landing leads to two bedrooms, a walk-in wardrobe, and a bathroom with a bath and electric shower.

“There’s also a really good double-side 6-bay slatted shed,” says Pat. “It’s only about eight or nine years old. It depends on the person coming into the property next, of course, but it’s there and it’s a very useful addition too. There’s a three-span hay barn and lean-to as well. It’s a property that ticks a lot of boxes.”

The property could suit any number of individuals but the local setting is definitely pointing towards the equine sector.

“Fethard is the centre of the horse universe,” says Pat. “It’s a really good farm for someone who’s in that equine business or who might be in part-time farming of another sort.”

The quality of the land is good and its location is very convenient, so it should also be of interest to someone who’s simply looking for additional acreage. The fact that there’s a house on it might mean an additional investment but with it being so close to Fethard, one shouldn’t have a problem generating rental income from it.

“Between equine and business interests, there’ll be a wide range of interested parties,” says Pat.

The asking price of €800,000 (€17,600/acre) is a fair reflection of the particular package of elements the farm offers.

#Farming - Property#Farming - MunsterPlace: Tipperary
