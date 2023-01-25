Signpost: Chasing improvement while 'keeping it simple'

Peadar milks 70 cows in Church Cross, Skibbereen - the home of our Olympic medal rowers - with help from his mother, Mary, who oversees calf-rearing, and brother, Conor, who lends a hand when he can.

The farm is fragmented and consists of 46 hectares with an overall farm stocking rate of 2.3 livestock units per hectare on a grazing platform of 30 hectares.

He supplies milk to Drinagh Co-op, which is then processed by Carbery, and sold 450kg of milk solids per cow in 2022 to Drinagh Co-op.

The herd is made up of Holstein-Freisian crosses, with 85% of the herd calving in a six-week block in the spring, with a calving interval of 368 days. The herd's EBI is €144, something that Peadar aims to build on each season. For example, heifers that joined the herd last year were up by €28, an average EBI of €172.

Peadar rears all his replacements on-farm, using the outside blocks of land, which are also used for silage production.

He is currently in derogation, which he plans alongside Teagasc advisor, Patrick McCarthy, but has been taking soil samples on a regular basis before he was required to do so for derogation purposes.

"I like to take the samples in late December or early January every time. This is because this is the longest time away from any slurry or fertiliser applications that could influence the results," he said.

"I usually take the samples myself using a proper soil corer. My advisor tells me it is important that I get a full 100mm sample each time I push the corer down. But this is easier said than done on some of my land that has been reclaimed and only has a light cover of soil over shale!

"I zig-zag across each paddock, making sure to avoid taking a core on or near any dung pad or other feature that could affect the result.

"Once the results come back, I discuss them with my advisor and we work out a farm fertiliser plan together."

Peadar's priority is always to get the lime sorted out first.

"I know from experience that I get a better response to fertiliser on the fields that are at the correct pH," he said.

"After that, I target my P allowance onto the ground that needs it most. All of my slurry is coming from slatted tanks, and most of it gets recycled back onto the silage ground that produced the slurry in the first place. Any extra slurry and soiled water I have goes on the low-index fields that I can get it onto.

"I intend to top-seed some paddocks with clover next spring and then manage them to increase their clover content."

Part of this will be to increase the K fertiliser I will apply to them both in the form of bag fertiliser, soiled water and slurry while at the same time reducing the amount of bag nitrogen to 100 units or less per acre.

"When I consider the total cost of fertiliser I use each year, the small cost of soil sampling becomes insignificant in comparison," he said.

"It ensures I am making the best use of this expensive farm input and that I am targeting it to the places I will get the most benefit from."

His main goal on the farm is continuous improvement - he is always looking for ways to improve the business' sustainability and to ease the workload.

"I try to 'keep it simple'," he said.