Signpost: Old favourites return for 2023

Signpost: Old favourites return for 2023

Tom and Fiona Barry in a field of winter barley on the Barry farm at Kilavullen, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 17:34

'Farm Exam' readers will be happy to hear two Signpost favourites from 2022 are set to return.

Tom and Fiona Barry from Mallow, and Darren and Rory Allen from Ballymaloe Farm, Co Cork, will continue their regular updates into 2023.

Tom and Fiona Barry

Tom runs his 280-hectare cereal farm alongside his daughter Fiona, who has been keen to push the business on 

The pair grow a mix of crops, including winter barley, winter wheat, spring barley, spring oats, winter beans and forestry.

As a former sugar beet grower, Tom had a stable rotation of sugar beet and cereals up until the demise of the sugar beet industry.

In the years that followed the beet factory closure, continuous winter wheat and winter barley became his dominant crops of choice. 

However, problematic grass weeds such as Sterile Brome and Annual meadow grass began to increase in some fields, and Tom decided to include winter beans as a break crop to address these problems. He aims to have 20 percent of his arable area in a non-cereal break crop each year.

In 2022, readers heard how the pair had used deep ripping to counteract the effects of soil compaction, reduced their fertiliser use by using slurry from a local pig farm and ended up with one of their best spring barley crops in years.

Darren and Rory Allen

Father and son team Rory and Darren joined the Examiner's Signpost line-up later in the year, but they didn't waste time weren't long picking up fans.

Tillage Signpost farmer Darren Allen (right) with Tillage Signpost co-ordinator Mark Plunket (left) assessing a 'Zero Nitrogen' test plot in Darren's Winter Wheat in May 2022, following a crop of spring beans.
Tillage Signpost farmer Darren Allen (right) with Tillage Signpost co-ordinator Mark Plunket (left) assessing a 'Zero Nitrogen' test plot in Darren's Winter Wheat in May 2022, following a crop of spring beans.

The pair farm around 300 acres of medium to heavy clay soils near Shanagarry in East Cork, with a cropping mix this year including winter wheat, spring barley, beans and winter oilseed rape.

Readers followed them through a busy harvest and heard about how they use straw to run their biomass heater and dry all their own grain on-farm and also saw them harnessing the nitrogen-fixing abilities of beans to trial zero-nitrogen test plots on the farm.

More in this section

Signpost: Finding solutions that make sense for my farm Signpost: Finding solutions that make sense for my farm
Signpost: Paving the way for the next generation in North Tipperary Signpost: Paving the way for the next generation in North Tipperary
Signpost: Chasing improvement while 'keeping it simple' Signpost: Chasing improvement while 'keeping it simple'
#Farming - Signpost#Farming - Tillage#Farming - Munster#Farming - Emission targets 25by30
<p>Prof. Frank O'Mara, Teagasc Director, Dr Siobhan Kavanagh, Teagasc Signpost Programme, Sandra Hayes, Teagasc Tirlan Joint Programme, Dr Stan Lalor, Teagasc Director of Knowledge Transfer with Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food &amp; the Marine pictured on the Teagasc stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.</p>

Signpost: The ultimate sustainability ‘Operation Transformation’ for Irish farmers

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s