Signpost: Old favourites return for 2023

'Farm Exam' readers will be happy to hear two Signpost favourites from 2022 are set to return.

Tom and Fiona Barry from Mallow, and Darren and Rory Allen from Ballymaloe Farm, Co Cork, will continue their regular updates into 2023.

Tom and Fiona Barry

Tom runs his 280-hectare cereal farm alongside his daughter Fiona, who has been keen to push the business on

The pair grow a mix of crops, including winter barley, winter wheat, spring barley, spring oats, winter beans and forestry.

As a former sugar beet grower, Tom had a stable rotation of sugar beet and cereals up until the demise of the sugar beet industry.

In the years that followed the beet factory closure, continuous winter wheat and winter barley became his dominant crops of choice.

However, problematic grass weeds such as Sterile Brome and Annual meadow grass began to increase in some fields, and Tom decided to include winter beans as a break crop to address these problems. He aims to have 20 percent of his arable area in a non-cereal break crop each year.

In 2022, readers heard how the pair had used deep ripping to counteract the effects of soil compaction, reduced their fertiliser use by using slurry from a local pig farm and ended up with one of their best spring barley crops in years.

Darren and Rory Allen

Father and son team Rory and Darren joined the Examiner's Signpost line-up later in the year, but they didn't waste time weren't long picking up fans.

Tillage Signpost farmer Darren Allen (right) with Tillage Signpost co-ordinator Mark Plunket (left) assessing a 'Zero Nitrogen' test plot in Darren's Winter Wheat in May 2022, following a crop of spring beans.

The pair farm around 300 acres of medium to heavy clay soils near Shanagarry in East Cork, with a cropping mix this year including winter wheat, spring barley, beans and winter oilseed rape.

Readers followed them through a busy harvest and heard about how they use straw to run their biomass heater and dry all their own grain on-farm and also saw them harnessing the nitrogen-fixing abilities of beans to trial zero-nitrogen test plots on the farm.