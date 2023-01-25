Signpost: The ultimate sustainability ‘Operation Transformation’ for Irish farmers

With goals to massively ramp up participant numbers and a new, starring role in Ireland’s net-zero ambitions, it’s not just the farmers taking part in Signpost who will see “Operation Transformation” style changes in 2023.

This year will see the implementation of the new advisory programme as well as the launch of the new Sustainability Digital Platform.

“This will provide all farmers with a figure for total carbon emissions for their farm – initially, for dairy and beef, but with time, sheep and tillage too,” Dr Kavanagh explained.

“This will be a real game changer – it’s hard to change what you don’t measure, so knowing your emissions will help make a plan.”

The platform will also allow farmers to set their baseline activities and, from that, conduct a range of scenario analysis.

“That means if I switch to 100% protected urea, I can know exactly what effect will that have - and from this, they can develop a plan for their own farm, tailored for themselves,” Dr Kavanagh said.

This year, the Signpost Demonstration farmers leading the programme will also have two years of data for the Signpost farms, which brings its own interesting developments.

“It means we will be able to see what progress they have made over that time in terms of reducing their total greenhouse gas emissions, which will be very important data and give us a good insight,” Dr Kavanagh said, explaining that another exciting aspect for 2023 will be the roll-out of LiDAR technology to measure the biomass of hedges on each of the Signpost farms.

Readers can follow along as the farmers get their findings later in the year.

According to Dr Kavanagh, this data will then be used to calculate carbon stores, and over time, the carbon sequestered from our hedgerows on farms.

She explained that the main focus of the farmers’ work with the programme this year will be on implementing the ‘12 steps’ – a list of the most-effective 12 steps in reducing emissions for each sector.

“The easier steps are all about the nitrogen; helping farmers to reduce the quantity of chemical nitrogen they are using on-farm and secondly for the chemical nitrogen they are using switching from urea and CAN to protected urea,” she said.

“There are two main sources of GHG emissions from agriculture – animals and fertiliser - and right now, we have a strong suite of technologies to reduce our reliance on chemical N.

Ken Flynn, farm manager and lecturer at Gurteen College will be demonstrating low-emissions slurry spreading to the students. Picture Dan Linehan

“These technologies include improving soil pH through liming and improving P&K, which will improve the efficiency with which nitrogen is used and allow farmers to reduce the amount of chemical N they are using, making better use of slurry by getting it analysed and applying it in spring with low-emission spreading techniques and of course incorporating clover… So it’s all about the nitrogen in terms of the programme for 2023.

“I view the Signpost farmers as ‘the Operation Transformation’ people of the farming world dealing with climate change right now.

“These farmers are the leaders, they are the early adopters of the technologies that will help us meet our targets.

“By reading about them each month, other farmers will get an insight into what these farmers are doing to farm more sustainably, and hopefully, have the confidence to adopt the technologies themselves. Or at least pick up the phone to their adviser and say, ‘Peadar ODriscoll is using protected urea and is very happy with it – he says it’s cheaper than CAN… Can you advise me on using It?’ It’s about helping give others the confidence to make a change.”

Dr Kavanagh said she most looking forward to following the featured farmers’ progress in reducing their emissions.

“Nationally, there has been an increase in the use of Protected Urea and a reduction in chemical N - both of which have a big impact on reducing emissions which is positive,” she said.

“I am excited to see them making further strides with using clover, having the confidence to use protected urea, and looking after their hedgerows.”

This year’s Irish Examiner featured farmers include seven very different and exciting enterprises:

Dairy farmer Peadar O’Driscoll, based in Skibbereen, Co Cork;

Sheep and suckler farmer Des Powell, from Templederry, Co Tipperary;

Cereals growers Tom and Fiona Barry, in Mallow, Co Cork;

Darren and Rory Allen at Ballymaloe Farm;

Ken Flynn and the dairy team at Gurteen College;

Beef farmer Ruairi Cummins, from Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny.

Readers can follow their journey in the Irish Examiner’s Farming supplement each week and online over the next 12 months.

Anyone wishing to take part in the Signpost programme, including both Teagasc clients and non-clients, can sign up on the Teagasc website.