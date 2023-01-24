Signpost: Paving the way for the next generation in North Tipperary

Ken Flynn, farm manager Gurteen College at Ballingarry, Co Tipperary has students coming from all counties to learn the ropes of dairying with the college's 240 pedigree Holstein Friesian cows.

The college offers students a level 6 qualification in agriculture with a chance to specialise in dairy, drystock or crops and machinery, and has a proud history of providing hands-on learning. This year, it is also offering a degree in Ag Science and Sustainability in conjunction with Technical University Shannon.

The dairy unit forms part of the college's 1,000-acre farm which also includes beef, sheep, tillage, forestry and willow.

The spring-calving herd produces an average of 6,164 litres per cow annually, with high milk solids. Cows average 510kg of milk solids with 3.55% milk protein and 4.2% milk fat on 1.3 tonnes of meal.

The farm yields around 13.5 tonnes DM/ha of grass across its 85-hectare grazing platform.

The dairy unit has a stocking rate of around 2.8 livestock units per hectare.

"In spring 2023, we have 80 heifers to calve and 179 cows, with 85% expected to calf in six weeks. Excess heifers will be sold," farm manager Ken Flynn explained.

"We rear 50 bull calves - the remaining bulls are sold through the mart, and all dairy and beef replacement heifer calves are reared for 12 weeks before being transferred to the Drystock unit."

The dairy herd has an average EBI of €183, with the top 10% being €194. It's something Ken is making steady progress on, with the 2021 heifers averaging an EBI of €214, and the 2022 heifers averaging €223.

"We have good breeding performance with a calving interval of 370 days and a six-week calving rate of 84%. Our replacement rate is 22%," he said.

Friesian heifer replacements are contract-reared by the drystock unit. The dairy unit team includes 2.5 full-time labour units and relies on relief help after that.

"This is a busy teaching farm, and it's important to us that there is an emphasis on sustainability on the farm across the main areas, including reducing emissions, improving water quality and enhancing biodiversity on the farm," Ken explained.

"The next generation of farmers needs to see sustainability in action on our farm. To reduce emissions, we have been using protected urea for some time with good success."

A key focus for 2023 is to reduce the farm's reliance on chemical nitrogen.

"It'll be good for our pocket and good for the environment," Ken said. "We will achieve this reduction through a combination of good soil fertility, making best use of slurry and incorporation of clover into our grassland swards.

"We want to increase the potential of our soils to sequester carbon. We have a flux tower on the farm which is recording carbon exchange in real-time, which will give us some valuable information.

"As regards water quality, we are very conscious of buffer zones, fencing our waterways, and we are considering some tree planting in 2023.

"Part of our plan to improve biodiversity on the farm is to incorporate more hedgerows and plant trees. Reducing our energy demands is important to the farm. We have solar PV panels installed, use willow biomass to fuel the heating system for the entire college, and use rainwater harvesting to collect water to wash down the parlour."

Other highlights readers can look forward to in 2023 include getting the college's new miniature anaerobic digestor unit up and running later this year.

"With a lot happening on the farm, I hope to share what we are doing in all these areas over the coming months," Ken said.

2023 targets

In 2023, Ken aims to achieve:

510kg milk solids per year;

>8.1% combined fat and protein;

Peak 2.2kg milk solids at grass;

85% of body weight as milk solids;

82% of diet as forage;

85% calved in six weeks in spring;

Low incidence of lameness;

Correct udders with low SCC;

Herd EBI in the top 10% of Irish dairy herds;

70 Friesian Heifer to breed;

Plan to milk 240 cows on 85ha;

Target to improve clover is to stay below 150kg/ha, we are now one of the signpost host farms;

Target to wean calves at 100kg;

Target to breed heifers at 330kg at 15 months 60% and 550kg at 24 months;

Aim to produce 500kg of milk solids in 300-day lactation, building up to 550kg of milk solids when herd matures. All have been done through breeding programme and grassland management.