€500k AMV for 50-acre farm near Castleisland already exceeded

Location and potential make it an attractive commodity
Marked aerial view of the 50-acre farm at Gortgloss Castleisland, Co Kerry.

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 12:19
Conor Power

Located in the townland of Gortgloss, approximately 7km from the town of Castleisland, a 50-acre farm is new to the market with Castleisland-based auctioneers Stuart and Company.

Although only days on the market, it's already attracting interest.

The property consists of mixed-quality land but its location and potential have made it an attractive commodity in the current market.

Killarney is 23km and Tralee is 25km, while the village of Scartaglin is just 1.5km away.

“There’s a public roadway running up as far as the residence,” says auctioneer Tom Stuart.

"The lands on the left hand side of the road are of very good quality. The lands on the right are of an inferior quality but in need of upgrading.”

The lands, he says, are currently used for grazing, together with the production of hay and silage.

“It’s a lovely compact holding,” says Tom. “It’s all in one lot and the old farmhouse is located midway back towards the rear of the holding.”

Accommodation in the farmhouse includes entrance porch, living/dining room, a back kitchen and bedroom with ensuite wet room on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms and one bathroom and toilet. It features double-glazed aluminium windows and oil-fired central heating.

“The house itself is in need of substantial repair and refurbishment but it’s an imposing old-style traditional farmhouse,” says Tom.

“To the rear of this farmhouse, then is the farmyard, with an array of old farm buildings.

"Again, most of them are dated and would require a level of refurbishment to bring them back to a level that would have them in serviceable condition... The farm is serviced with its own water supply. It has an electricity supply and there’s an on-site septic tank.”

There aren’t any entitlements coming with the farm, which has been leased out for a number of years, the agent says.

The AMV guided for this farm is €500,000 (€10,000/acre) and this level, the agent confirms, has already been exceeded.

“You’re looking at a compact holding in Kerry where land parcels of various qualities are always in demand," Tom says.

