31-acre woodland parcel could be a catch for new entrants

A modest-sized tract of land that’s new to the market in West Cork is one that should interest a wide number of prospective buyers for the opportunity and value that it represents.

While we’re used to the top-class acres of perfection garnering hot competition between bidders, it is interesting to see that land in need of refurbishment work can also elicit healthy interest.

The farm in question is a 31.5-acre holding in the townland of Cooranig, just 10km north of Dunmanway and half a kilometre west of the village of Togher. It’s listed with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services.

“The land is of mixed quality,” says selling agent John Hodnett, “and it will require reclamation in parts.”

With the public road running along its southern boundary, access is good and there is a forestry planation bounding its western edge.

“There is good interest in it,” says John, “and it’s currently under offer.”

The agent doesn’t reveal what level offers are at the moment but the price expectation is in the region of €5,000 per acre.

“We’re looking for something in the region of €150,000 to €170,000,” confirms John. “There are no entitlements which, I would say, makes it attractive in one way for a young farmer, purchasing what we would call ‘bare ground’.”

Such a young farmer could be entitled to concessions, making it an attractive place to start, purchasing land at an affordable price and improving it with additional work.

“It’s suitable for forestry or it’s suitable for adding to an existing holding,” says John. “Such holdings are also in strong demand for young entrants to the market.”