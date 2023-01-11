Stopping the starlings from partying with the cows in North Cork

Don't worry, you haven't started going mad if you think you see a rave taking place in a busy dairy farm cattle shed - nor do you need to call the Guards just yet.

Starlings have long been the scourge of many farms in winter. However, one North Cork dairy farmer has come up with an ingenious novel and humane way to stop birds from destroying his cattle feed.

Victor O’Sullivan, who farms in North Cork, has been trialling out disco lights in his cow shed to stop them from partying with the cows.

Starlings congregate around feeding areas on farms, especially in the winter months and selectively pick out highly-nutritious elements of the feed – such as maize kernels and grain.

It’s a frustrating challenge for the farms which are affected, with one study in England estimating starlings typically eat between 18% and 42% of cattle feed on affected farms, at a cost of around £40,000 (€46,500) per year per farm.

The birds also defecate on the animal feed below, which risks causing illnesses among the cows.

Victor O’Sullivan runs a herd of around 500 high-EBI Pedigree Holstein cows across two farms – one in Whitechurch and one in Blarney, Cork – alongside his brother John and parents John and Theresa and herdsman David McGrath.

Around two-thirds of the herd calve in the spring, with many of the animals bred from top international bloodlines.

“We hold a sale every autumn of 125 in-calf and freshly-calved heifers, so we are trying to put forward very balanced animals,” Mr O’Sullivan told the Irish Examiner.

“It’s a big part of our business, and it’s important to have returning customers – that people are happy with how they look and how they milk and that they have good longevity and health traits.

“We spend a lot of time and money on selecting quality rations for our cows so it is very frustrating when that gets destroyed by the starlings.” Unfortunately, it’s a particularly big challenge for those with older sheds, which typically have less ventilation, such as the one on the O’Sullivan’s farm, which was built in the 70s – a set-up common across many Irish family farms.

But while it is an issue faced by many farmers, Victor admitted the disco lights project was a “solo run”.

“You can’t bring this kind of thing to the family committee, or you’d be laughed out,” he said.

“I saw it on Twitter two years ago – a guy in New Zealand had a similar set-up in his workshop - and I thought to myself that was a very good idea and I must try it. But like most things, it went on the long finger.”

The disco started in Whitechurch on October 1 when the €30 moving light ball, bought online, was installed.

“It has just worked brilliantly,” he said. “We are winter milk as well, so we feed a lot of ration, which is a big attraction for birds, so our shed would have just been blackened with them.

“We had tried bird scarers, even shooting, but always to no avail. It was just very hard to keep them out of there - even when the shed is power-washed out.”

The disco lights run full-time in the cow shed – however, even during the day, when the lights are more difficult to see, they appear to be effective.

And the best bit is that it doesn’t appear to have bothered the cows at all - in fact, they barely seem to notice them.

“They never took any notice of them. So we have seen no difference at all in the herd,” Victor said.

As for whether the girls are up partying through the night… “We haven’t seen any suspicious activity anyway,” he laughs. “It’s still early days, but I’d like to do more sheds with it.

“I’ve three more sets of lights in the kitchen ready to go up. That will be the real test, when the other lights go up, to see if they just get used to it or if it really works to keep them away from the feed.”