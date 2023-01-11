€11,000/acre guide for Meath grassland

Coming up for public auction on Tuesday, February 21 at their offices in Navan, a 28.66-acre land parcel in the northeast of the Royal County is being offered by Smith Harrington.

The property is in the townland of Horistown, approximately 9km from Slane, 19km north of Navan and roughly equidistant (20km) from Drogheda and Kells.

The property has extensive road frontage, is in pasture and described as being of "high quality" by the selling agents. It also comes with the benefit of 13.58 entitlements.

“The land is very good,” says selling agent Kay Smith. “It’s used for grazing at the moment and well fenced with water on it. It’s going for auction unless previously sold.”

There has been interest expressed in the property, says Kay, with everyone seemingly holding out for the auction date so far.

“With land – and particularly when it’s coming up for auction – you often don’t hear from people until the day itself,” says Kay. “But there is a good bit of interest in it and it’s been realistically priced.”

The price guide is given at €11,000 per acre. Although at first glance, that might appear a tad conservative for quality grassland in Meath, the price might well be more bullish were the location closer to Navan. Furthermore, one need never be too bullish when it comes to public auctions, where the value of the lands will be set on the day of action itself.