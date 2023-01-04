Kieran Coughlan: Are you comfortable with your 2023 farm finance plans?

One of the few benefits of being self-employed is that we bear some control over our destinies. Of course, there are external rules and regulations pushed on us from a variety of angles but for the most part, we have a degree of discretion. Picture: iStock

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 11:41
Kieran Coughlan

A happy New Year to all readers. A new year, a new leaf. 

It’s a good time to make some changes, but let’s face it we are creatures of habit, and we typically fall back into the same rut. That’s a good thing in many respects. Imagine if we were to reinvent the wheel every year? Consistency is comfortable. Stepping outside the norm is by default uncomfortable, but to do so challenges us. Sometimes challenging the status quo makes us squirm a little. 

When you wish for a Happy New Year what are you actually wishing for? Is it simply an empty gesture, a platitude, or a testimony to historical whims or does it carry any meaning? Are you wishing that you or those you care for really do have a happy New Year? On the lighter side of things, of course, it is pleasantry to wish all of your friends, acquaintances, and colleagues a happy New Year but for yourself, if you wish to translate those gestures into reality then the definition of the status quo might make sense. 

Financial comfort

If you truly wish for 2023 to be a Happy New Year then challenge where you are at. Are you financially comfortable? Will you be financially comfortable in the future based on your current trajectory? Are you comfortable with your business succession plans? Are you happy with how your business is growing or is likely to remain resilient in light of regulatory changes? Beyond finance, are you happy with your social life, your relationships, your personal experiences, your health … the list is endless. 

The quest for additional happiness can mean a look at where you currently are, stepping outside of the existing norm and comfort zone and chasing an aspirational more comfortable position. Sometimes accepting the status quo can in itself deliver happiness, in a sense being happy with your lot. There’s little point in being unhappy with your lot if your capacity to change your lot is remote, one might need to just come to terms with the current position. 

Whilst wishing to remain agnostic on the issue at hand the serenity prayer synopsises this process quite efficiently comprising of the following ‘grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference’. 

Control of your destiny

One of the few benefits of being self-employed is that we bear some control over our destinies. Of course, there are external rules and regulations pushed on us from a variety of angles but for the most part, we have a degree of discretion. Whether that translates into a decision to work all the hours that god sends or whether that translates into a more balanced approach that seeks to satisfy your personal, financial, health and relationship needs does to a degree come down to how one prioritises their time and maybe more importantly how they work towards making their ambition a reality. It’s ok to work hard for periods of time if it gets you to where you need to be. 

From a farm business perspective, being happy farming is usually synonymous with adding to your lot. If the business is incrementally improving either through the addition or upgrading of land, machinery, stock, or buildings and or the farming business is becoming easier to manage with less drudgery that does seem to translate into degrees of happiness. Sometimes those changes such as improving the working environment don’t carry a big cost. 

Taking on debt that one can ill afford to pay back in order to make such additions though will lead to a lot of unhappiness. With the help of one’s accountant or advisor knowing what the business can afford to take on and achieve comfortably will help set some parameters for your financial capacity for improvements. So for 2023, I wish to extend the wish of a happy new year and many happy new years to all readers.

