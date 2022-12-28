14-acre Wexford holding achieves €25.7k/acre in pre-Christmas auction

Fresh after their successful auction on the 7th of December (featured on these pages two weeks) of a 42-acre holding near Gorey, Gorey-based auctioneers Quinn Property sold another parcel of land by auction last week – their last one of the year.

The property was a 14-acre farm with a derelict residence and farmyard. Available in one or more lots, the property was sold by online auction on Friday, the 16th of December at 4pm.

In the run-up to the sale, auctioneer David Quinn noted plenty of strong demand from local farmers and business people, with almost 15 pre-registered before the event. The price guide was €12,000 per acre.

The farm was offered in the following lots: Lot 1 of 1 acre; Lot 2 consisting of 9.7 acres with derelict house and yard; Lot 3 was a 3.3-acre parcel and Lot 4 was the entire holding.

Bidding began on Lot 1 at €5,000 and quickly progressed to €11,000. Lot 2 opened at €80,000 and worked its way up to €130,000. Lot 3 opened with a bid of €30,000 and went to €60,000. After the first round of bidding, this gave a combined value of €201,000 (€14,300/acre) to the farm.

When the entire holding (Lot 4) was offered to the virtual room, the interest in it was immediate, with prompt bids of €221,000, €231,000 and €241,000.

The auctioneer went back and offered the separate lots once more, this time eliciting increases in bids on two of the three lots and bringing the combined total to €273,000.

When the entire was open to bids for the second time, however, it was clear that this was where the strongest interest lay. The bidding jumped to €283.000 and then €308,000. At the third time of asking, there were no further bids on the individual lots, so the entire was now on the market with three active bidders. There followed another surge of bidding until the hammer finally came down on an extraordinary price of €360,000 (€25,700/acre). According to the selling agents, the purchaser was a local person with equestrian interests.

It was a very strong finish to the year and, after such an amount of strong sales throughout 2022, it serves to illustrate the continuing demand for land in Wexford, particularly with smaller parcels.