€1.26m sought for rare 181-acre Waterford forestry plantation

In recent years, there has been quite an upsurge in interest in forestry plantations. While they’ve been a point of interest for individual investors for decades, it is probably in the last decade that forestry plantations have become the focus of a number of institutional investors.
Forestry plantations make an awful lot of sense for those with an eye toward long-term investment. Although we’re very recently seeing interest rates climb, they are still at low levels following a decade of historically low levels. In that context, the returns from forestry investment that used to look a bit too modest suddenly became that much more attractive. Secondly, the race is well and truly on for all large corporations around the world to get ‘greener’ and focus on saving the planet. Investing in growing trees couldn’t be any greener and allows organisations to become environmental champions in one move.
The big problem, however, is finding a large plantation for sale which doesn’t provide access difficulties. When such properties come on the market, then they will achieve very good prices — of the level that one wouldn’t have associated with forestry land ten years ago.
The latest offering from West Waterford/East Cork auctioneer Brian Gleeson seems to fit such a rare description. Located in the townland of Graiguearush, near the village of Kilmacthomas, County Waterford, the 181-acre forestry plantation offers scale and convenience of access.
“A forestry plantation of this calibre is rare to come to the market,” says Brian. “It has a fabulous location. It’s literally a five-minute drive from the N25 (Cork-Waterford-Rosslare main road), it has been very well looked after and it’s already attracting lots of interest from pension funds, companies specializing in buying forestry and one or two private families.”
The property comprises 89 acres of replanted land (mainly Sitka Spruce), 69 acres of afforestation land (mainly Sitka Spruce) and 7.5 acres of broadleaf trees (mainly ash). The remaining 14 acres or so consists of roadways and land under ESB lines.
The R676 leading from the main road gives direct access to the farm, which comes with an automatic planning permission right to put in another access road for forestry. According to the selling agent, this could double up as an access road for log cabins or chalets for the discerning buyer, subject to planning permission.
“It’s in a beautiful part of County Waterford,” Brian points out, “with walking trails and the Mahon Falls nearby. It’s an area that people began to truly appreciate during the Covid Lockdowns... so it’s also a beautiful piece of property that some people would like to buy for the next generation.
“We’re expecting offers on it imminently,” says Brian, who is quoting a price guide of €1,260,000. At just under €7,000 per acre, it’s the kind of price for which good grazing land may be purchased in some parts of the country.