€1.26m sought for rare 181-acre Waterford forestry plantation

In recent years, there has been quite an upsurge in interest in forestry plantations. While they’ve been a point of interest for individual investors for decades, it is probably in the last decade that forestry plantations have become the focus of a number of institutional investors.

Forestry plantations make an awful lot of sense for those with an eye toward long-term investment. Although we’re very recently seeing interest rates climb, they are still at low levels following a decade of historically low levels. In that context, the returns from forestry investment that used to look a bit too modest suddenly became that much more attractive. Secondly, the race is well and truly on for all large corporations around the world to get ‘greener’ and focus on saving the planet. Investing in growing trees couldn’t be any greener and allows organisations to become environmental champions in one move.