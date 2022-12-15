27-acre roadside holding in East Cork under offer at €11k/acre

After an extraordinary auction result last month (a 121-acre farm near Buttevant achieving some €21,000/acre), Michael Barry of Fermoy-based auctioneers Dick Barry & Son presents a more modest-sized holding to the market.

The property is a 27-acre parcel of land in the townland of Scartbarry, just outside Watergrasshill in East Cork. Located approximately 20 minutes from Cork city and convenient to the M8, it’s in an area of strong demand, renowned for quality pastures coveted by dairy farmers, beef farmers and horsemen alike.

The roadside holding is sound and level, all in grass and has its own water supply. There’s a central roadway, adding ease of access from the public road frontage.

In addition, there’s a modern slatted house and calf shed on the land. Even more tempting for some potential purchasers is a derelict single-storey farmhouse.

“The location of it is very good,” says selling agent Michael Barry. “It’s just off the old Cork-Dublin road, about 1km off it, where an old filling station used to be, between Rathcormac and Watergrasshil.

“The land is in need of a small bit of attention in parts... there are a few drains that are choked but generally speaking, it’s a sound piece of land.”

The shed on the Scartbarry farm.

The shed makes it attractive from the point of view as either a hobby farm or an outside farm for an expanding holding, the agent points out.

The price expectation is “in excess of €300,000” – a price that is sensibly tempered but which can be expected to go higher than €11,000 per acre. Indeed, there has already been an offer of that figure, the agent confirms.

“How far north of €300,000 will depend on the interest we’ll have on it,” says Michael, “but the way things are shaping up, it will be a good bit north of €300,000. We’ve a lot of enquiries and we’ve an offer already.”