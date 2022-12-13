88-acre North Tipperary farm expected to fetch more than €1m

A large holding in North Tipperary is something that hasn’t been too frequent of late so one would expect a good reaction to the latest offering from DNG Michael Gilmartin of Nenagh.

It’s an 87.8-acre farm located in the townland of Pallas More, approximately 9km to the west of Nenagh and convenient to the M7 (Limerick-Dublin motorway).

With good road frontage and the existence of a house and outbuildings, the farm is presented in a choice of lots. Lot 1 consists of the entire holding, Lot 2 is the land with the farmyard and outbuildings and Lot 3 is the dwelling.

The bungalow offers just under 120m2 of living space. It is in need of renovation but its proximity to Nenagh makes it a valuable commodity in its own right, with strong demand very likely in the current climate.

The land, meanwhile, will prove to be a very interesting draw and a large amount of good quality acreage is already whetting the appetites of a number of potential purchasers.

“It would be good quality grazing land,” says selling agent Michael Gilmartin. “And it’s been in grass for years. There are good natural boundaries with it.”

The outbuildings are in a reasonable condition and include an old milking parlour, two 4-bay hay sheds and a number of old stone outbuildings.

The property is on the market less than a week, but the selling agent says that there have been a good number of enquiries already and the preference is to sell the farm as one unit.

“There’s been very good interest in it so far,” says Michael. The price expectation for this property is between €1,000,000 and €1,100,000 (€11,400 to €12,500/acre).