82-acre farm on the market in South Tipperary's Golden Vale

A fine piece of Golden Vale land in South Tipperary is new to the market and for sale jointly with Nick Maher of Cashel-based Maher Auctioneers and John Stokes of Clonmel-based auctioneers REA Stokes & Quirke.

The 82-acre farm in question is in the townland of Rathkenny, approximately 2km southwest of the village of Drangan, 22km north of Clonmel, 24km east of Cashel, 35km southwest of Kilkenny City and 8km northeast of Fethard.

In today’s land market where quantity counts for a lot, the rarity of the availability of such a large holding in this part of the world will already attract a good deal of interest from potential buyers. Apart from that, there is quality in this farm, with a mixture of land use, handling facilities and a farmyard with a number of outbuildings.

“There is some good quality ground here,” says selling agent Nick Maher, “and there would be a lot of dairy farmers in the area.” Of the circa 82.5 acres for sale, approximately 14.5 acres of it are in forestry. There aren’t any premiums left on the forestry plantation at this point.

“There have been cuts of silage from the land, as well as after-grass and winter grazing on it as well,” says Nick. “It’s a farm that has a lot of uses and it’s in a very good area.”

There’s no doubt that it is in a good area, with a number of towns close by and a strong agricultural scene, which is dominated by the dairying sector but where the equestrian sector, the beef cattle sector and the tillage sector all have their say.

The fact that there are three separate portfolios defining the grassland and the forestry section make it easy to subdivide the property, should the reaction of interested parties so dictate.

The price guide of €850,000 (€10,300/acre) reflects the varying quality of the lands and the fact that the property is very much on the market. And it’s the market which will ultimately decide its value over the coming days and weeks.

“It’s there to be sold,” says Nick, “and it’s possible that it will make €11,000 or €12,000 per acre.”

The farm can be sold either as a whole or broken into separate lots. The fact that there are three separate portfolios defining the grassland and the forestry section make it easy to subdivide the property, should the reaction of interested parties so dictate. So far, Nicholas says, it’s difficult to know whether the farm will be sold as one or in separate lots.

“At the moment, we do have some good enquiries for one lot in particular,” he says, “but we’ll see how things develop... it’s early days and there are enquiries for both lots; for the forestry and the grassland.”

The property doesn’t come with any entitlements. There is water and power on the site and the handling facilities offer an attractive dimension for someone to use this land as an outside farm or as a main holding.

“The buildings are in reasonably good condition,” says Nick. “They might need some modernisation. In modern farming, things evolve quickly enough.”

It’s the kind of farm that will tick a number of different boxes, depending on who is interested in it. It constitutes quite a large holding that may well suit a younger farmer. As an outside farm, it enjoys a convenient location too.

More and more larger parcels of land are becoming coveted by those with profitable holdings that are seeking to offset acreage against carbon emissions and that’s a trend that won’t be slowing down any day now.

“It offers an affordable holding,” says Nick.

It’s a good outside farm as well for silage and after-grazing, so it’s handy for farmers looking for grazing or additional grazing.

During the War of Independence, Drangan played a notable role, with the capture of the local constabulary by rebels in 1920. One can foresee, over the coming weeks, a number of people in the farming industry of South Tipperary focusing once more on this corner of the county and of the Golden Vale to battle it out to see who will capture this particular holding with a large amount of good quality pasture and some forestry land besides.