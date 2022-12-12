Thousands of farmers to 'suffer income losses in 2023' as increased funding is urged for oversubscribed ACRES 

Thousands of farmers will "suffer income losses in 2023" as the sector urges increased funding to be provided for the oversubscribed Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that over 46,000 applications have been received for the first tranche of the new scheme, and the Irish Farmers' Association has said that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue must find funding to include all applicants.

IFA's rural development committee chairman Michael Biggins said that at a time when there is so much emphasis on climate and biodiversity, it would be a "huge own goal" by Government to exclude farmers from the scheme for 2023.

“The scheme is disappointing in many aspects and has frustrated farmers," Mr Biggins said.

"However, most had no option but to apply for the scheme to avoid a significant cut in their incomes."

Income losses

Mr Biggins said the volume of applications highlights how dependent farmers are on environmental schemes for their incomes.

It also shows the commitment of farmers to improving the environmental and economic sustainability of their farming enterprises, Mr Biggins said.

“However, the scheme is now oversubscribed and if the minister doesn’t address this, thousands of farmers will suffer income losses in 2023," he said.

"Planners must also be acknowledged for their efforts in getting plans drawn up and submitted for farmers during this tight timeframe.

“We warned the minister for months that the number of applicants would well exceed the places allocated for it."

There is an estimated 15,000 farmers who, "without intervention", will find themselves without an agri-environmental scheme payment in 2023, Mr Biggins added.

Gap year

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Minister McConalogue said that the scheme has been "popular, and well received”, with the number of applicants reflecting “the appetite of farmers".

However, independent TD Sean Canney raised concern about farmers who will experience the “gap year” in payments from an agri-environment scheme.

He urged Mr McConalogue to consider opening ACRES for applications again in the springtime of 2023.

"Farmers rely on income supports and on these types of grants to make sure they have a cash flow," Mr Canney said.

"If farmers who were in GLAS cannot get into this scheme, there will be a gap in their income next year and many are wondering, as the minister knows well, what will happen to them.

"I encourage him and the department to consider opening the scheme towards the end of March to get the next tranche ready and maybe some payment could be made to those farmers towards the end of the year."

Mr McConalogue said that the gap year is something he is “conscious of”, and something he has discussed with farmers.

As a result, the minister said he is “reflecting” on this with his team as to how "we may be able to accommodate" those farmers in a gap year.

"For those who were previously involved in GLAS but who may not be involved in ACRES, that is a real challenge," Mr McConalogue said.

"It is something I am conscious of and will reflect on further."

Early opening next year not possible

In relation to opening the next tranche of ACRES earlier next year, the minister said he does not think that will be possible.

"There are specific workloads throughout the year. This puts a massive workload on advisers and March-April is the key time of year for basic income support through the Basic Payment Scheme applications," he said.

"We have worked closely with the advisers and their representatives on the window for applying for ACRES and on how we will do it next year.

"We have discussed that for next year as to when that period will be and it will be the latter part of the year to open up for new applicants to participate fully again next year.

"It does have to go year to year because farmers need to be in for the full year to be able to participate in all of the actions and to have the scoring done, etc."

Now that the first tranche of ACRES has closed for applications, Mr McConalogue said he “will be considering any issues that are arising in terms of that”.