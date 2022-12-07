“Rural reassurance” around crime prevention and safety is needed.

Speaking at the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association annual general meeting this week, president Pat McCormack made the call for this, and said that since mid-year, the issue of intimidation of landowners, assaults, and thefts has come to the fore.

Mr McCormack said that the state needs to take note and act on the personal experiences of farmers with crime.

“Farmers are being openly threatened in their own yards and fields by groups of men who often are brazen enough to post clips of themselves trespassing and threatening the farmers on social media,” Mr McCormack said.

“We are entitled to feel safe on our own farms and we want the state to recognise that right and get to grips – and fast – with these gangs.

“If a tenth of regulation and enforcement that’s heaped onto farmers was directed at these gangs roaming around the country, the problem would be solved in a month,” he added.

'Very alone'

Farmers attending the AGM raised concerns around the closure of Garda stations in rural Ireland and addressed these to assistant Garda commissioner Paula Hilman and chief superintendent at the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau Padraic Jones who spoke at the AGM.

A farmer told the room that they feel “very left alone” due to slow response times.

“If you’re outside in your own field and you’re confronted by a gang of maybe six or seven individuals who are threatening, it’s a very lonely place to be as a farmer, and if we make a phone call, a 999 call, we should be able to expect a very quick response, and this is not what we’re getting,” he said.

“I’m still waiting for a response to six phone calls made last July.”

Farmers also said that many of the crimes they experience go unreported and that if every farmer reported, the Gardaí would be “completely inundated”.

Mary Kissane, who had five cows stolen off her farm in Tarbert, Co Kerry, in late November, spoke of the ordeal at the AGM.

She said: “I don’t think I’ll get back my cows; I hope so, but I have very little hope.”

Feeling safe

Speaking at the event, assistant Garda commissioner Paula Hilman said that it is not just about being safe, “but feeling safe”.

“One of the factors that impact feelings of rural safety can be the geographical isolation of communities, and people living in rural Ireland,” Ms Hilman said.

“This sense of physical isolation of being apart from services and supports that a person feels they need to access in times of difficulty is a challenge that those who live in sparsely populated areas of the country face every day.

“We recognise that. That said, this distance should not be of detriment to feelings of safety of any of you living in rural Ireland,” Ms Hilman told the crowd that gathered at the Castletroy Park Hotel.