Over €18k an acre expected for 78-acre farm in North Kerry

Marked aerial map of the 78-acre farm at West Commons, Ardfert, Co Kerry.

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 10:32
Conor Power

The level fertile lands in North Kerry close to the county town of Tralee constitute a veritable hotspot of agricultural land in Munster. The combination of quality pasture, accessible markets, and the x-factor ingredient of the latent Kerry Co-op shares make it a lively market where prices spike for particularly good quality land in a convenient location.

The latest offering from Tralee-based auctioneer Ger Carmody seems to fit such a description very well. The 78-acre holding is in the townland of West Commons, just 1km from the village of Ardfert; approximately 10km from Tralee and close to the famous Banna Strand.

“It’s a really fine piece of land,” says Ger. “It’s in two folios and has frontage onto two public roads... just outside the village of Ardfert and it’s suited to tillage or silage or cattle farming.”

Drainage

The farm is well known locally and renowned for its excellent drainage qualities, the selling agents says:

“I walked it last Saturday and even after all the rain that had fallen, I could have almost walked it in my slippers,” says Ger. “It was absolutely bone dry. The lady that used to own it used to drive around it in a Ford Fiesta even in November and December, feeding her cattle.”

There are no outbuildings coming with the farm, which is presented in two lots of circa 43 acres and 34 acre; both of which have road frontage north and south.

“It’s one of the finest pieces of ground that I’ve ever brought to market,” says Ger, “and it would be regarded as such locally.”

The reaction from the market locally has been quite fast, the agent says, because this is a piece of land whose sale has been expected for a number of years.

With all of that, the price guide is suitably strong: “We’re guiding at €18,000-plus per acre,” says Ger.

€14k an acre sought for 32-acre tillage parcel in Waterford

