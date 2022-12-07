€12k to €15k an acre expected at Carlow auction next week

Coming up for public auction next week is a 24-acre land parcel in Co Carlow, close to the village of Ardattin near the Wicklow border — an area where the tillage, beef and dairying sectors are present in roughly equal measure.

The auction gets underway at 3pm on Thursday, December 15, at the offices of the selling agents REA Dawson on Barrack Street, Tullow – about 6km northwest of the property going under the hammer.

“It’s a very good property,” said selling agent Matthew Conry. “It’s currently all in grass but it would be suitable for tillage as well. It’s in an area where there’s a mixture of grassland and tillage and this land would have been tilled over the years, so it’s suitable for either.”

According to Mr Conry, the interest in advance of the auction has been building nicely.

“For a small piece of land like this one, there would tend to be a local market generally speaking, so we would expect some local interest and because of the quality of the land and the location, we anticipate that we’ll have enough interest on the day.”

The land enjoys a short stretch of public road frontage on its western boundary, with river frontage running along its eastern side.

“With the price of milk going the way it has gone this year, there have been a lot of dairy farmers who have been quite active in the market,” Mr Conry said.

“We’re quoting a price guide of between €12,000 and €15,000 per acre. We’d hope that, with a fair wind, we might get towards the upper end of our guide.”