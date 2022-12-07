€14k an acre sought for 32-acre tillage parcel in Waterford

Holding near Dungarvan suitable for a number of farming enterprises
The farm has been in tillage for the past 30 years.

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022
Conor Power

Situated just 3km north of Waterford’s county town of Dungarvan, a 32-acre piece of tillage land has recently come on the market with Dungarvan agents REA Spratt.

The holding is in the townland of Gliddane More. With ample direct road frontage onto the N72 (Killarney-Waterford) route, the property is in a very convenient location and is potentially suitable to a number of farming enterprises.

“This ground has been in continuous tillage on a conacre basis for the last 30 years,” said selling agent Éamonn Spratt. “It has been very highly valued by the tenants who have taken it.

“The holding is all in one field and it fronts onto the N72. It has mains water on the road and although it’s for sale by private treaty at the moment, the question of whether or not we’ll be taking it to auction will be determined by the decision of the vendors.”

Holding is all in one field and fronts on to the N72.

A farm of this modest size will suit a wide range of potential suitors and, unsurprisingly, there has been good reaction to the property so far, according to Mr Spratt.

“We’ve received good interest, which is not surprising considering the present health of the dairy sector.”

This part of the Déise county is one dominated by the dairying sector and the strong levels of income that dairy farmers have been getting recently, combined with the ongoing need for additional acres (to meet climactic requirements) have been a driving force in prices for quality acres such as these.

The price guide of €14,000 an acre is, Mr Spratt believes, a correct and fair one — an assertion few, if any, would argue with.

<p>Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald gave an address at the ICMSA's AGM at the Castletroy Park Hotel, Co Limerick, on Monday. </p>

McDonald criticises climate debate being 'condensed' to discussion on cow numbers

