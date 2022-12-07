€15k an acre expected for 107-acre farm near Bandon

Lands around Bandon have always been in demand and over the last four or five years, this most fertile part of West Cork has become something of a hotspot for strong prices in Munster.

A large 107-acre piece of this sought-after land has just come on the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services. Located in the townland of Curraclough, 2km north of the busy market town of Bandon, the farm offers a variety of riches that will appeal to a number of different suitors.

“It’s top-quality land that would be fit for anything,” says selling agent Ernest Forde.

There are approximately 18 acres of semi-mature forestry plantation with the bounds of the farm, which will be maturing soon, allowing the next owner to reap its considerable harvest.

“The premiums have run out by now, but the forestry section will be ready for harvesting within three years,” confirms Ernest.

This holding has been put to a number of uses. It was most recently used for maize but its quality will also attract the attention of dairy farmers in the area, of which there is no shortage, with milk prices continuing to fare well.

Sale interest

The level of interest is still hard to gauge as the property is only on the market since the end of last week. However, the agents expect there to be lively interest in the coming weeks, with prior knowledge of the sale having circulated for some time beforehand. The farm is owned by a well-known local family who used to have a mill in Bandon.

“It’s only less than 2km from Bandon,” says Ernest, “I would hope that the interest would be very strong. This place has been talked about for some time; it was to go up for sale about a year ago but the lady who owned it became ill and the sale was postponed for a while.”

There is a house and a collection of outbuildings on the property, as well as a derelict cottage.

“The (main) house has a good bit of character to it,” says Ernest. “It would need a lot of work but it has a nice style to it – it has a courtyard to the rear of it, so it has all those extras if one wanted to buy a nice trophy farm.”

The farm is available in three lots or the entire holding – Lot 1 of 90 acres of land, Lot 2 with residence and outbuildings on 12 acres, Lot 3 of 4.6 acres with a derelict cottage.

“We’re guiding at €15,000/acre,” says Ernest, “and we’d be hoping we’ll go up from there, the way things are going.”