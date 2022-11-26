Herd Management: The key to managing 2022's silages

I wrote a number of weeks ago about balancing your silage's mineral content to aid animal performance. Now that most pits or bales have been opened and fed, it is a good idea to assess your silage's ability to achieve the desired animal performance and balance its nutrient values accurately.

An additional concern for many now is that they are not confident that they have sufficient fodder for the remainder of the winter. There are big holes in many pits and heaps of bales have gotten small quickly.

Do the maths based on how much silage you are currently using and the number of days you expect to be feeding for. Build into those calculations the fact that weanlings and calves will eat more in the spring than they do now.

Also, add three to four weeks on to the end of your expected feeding timeline for a poor spring just in case you can't get stock out to grass.

Understanding what you have in the pit

This year's silages are a mixed bag with some very good feed saved in Late April and Early May, while some have less than ideal forages saved. Many now have their silage tested and have realised that it is not quite as good as they would have expected.

There is a huge contrast this year between first and second cuts in both pit and bales. Early cut pits and bales tend to be on the wet side as May was a very difficult month to get two days together to save silage.

On the other hand, second-cuts are exceptionally dry in both pits and bales as they were saved in very dry conditions. The grass made into second cuts was already exceptionally dry before it was mowed.

I tested some grass in July before it was mowed at 28% Dry Matter. Many of these grasses were on the ground for too long once cut during the drought unfortunately and have been over-wilted. One major aspect which should not be ignored is that many of these high Dry Matter silages also have a high pH which means they have not preserved well.

Pit management will be critical when these two issues are encountered. Poorly managed pits will result in a huge level of waste and poor feed intake.

Mycotoxins, as I have mentioned recently, are also an issue in silages this year and should not be ignored. Moving across pits quickly will help to reduce waste, and a shear grab would be a big help in this scenario.

Proteins in silages are also variable. Some May/June silages are low in protein as the poor growth in April prevented Nitrogen uptake. While many September and October-saved silages are high in protein as the nitrogen spread earlier in the way.

In general, there are not many exceptional silages ensiled this year around the country. DMDs and energy are lower than required for most stock apart from dry cows. Take account of this when purchasing any concentrates or other feeds such as bye products and beet.

With regard to second cut silages, due to the much higher Dry Matters, it is also worth remembering that you probably have more feeding in the pit than you think. For example, if you had 24% Dry Matter silage last year and 36% Dry Matter this year in the same pit then you have up to 50% more feeding.

Cost-effective concentrate feeding

With the increasing cost of farm inputs, looking at the cost of concentrates and their make-up are getting increased scrutiny this winter.

Intakes of all ruminant animals will be depressed if they don’t get enough protein. Yes, protein is expensive, but it is a necessary evil if you want to achieve animal performance. Not buying the right feed to balance your silage may end up being the biggest cost to your business.

Key decisions and economics

Now that we are at the end of November, most beet growers have commenced harvesting. Conditions have been tough for harvesting up until now.

Take care not to introduce beet too quickly to stock, and it shouldn’t be fed until seven days out of the ground. Gradually increase the feeding rate to avoid digestive upsets.

Beet is an excellent feed for cattle once it is fed correctly. Beet is low in protein so ensure that you balance it correctly as underfeeding protein will depress appetites. Beet fed at high rates also needs to be carefully balanced for minerals, particularly phosphorous.

A word of caution for those buying beet, however, as many are paying big money for it: Do your sums before buying. If you are not sure how to calculate its value, ask someone for accurate advice. Work out your cost per tonne of dry matter compared to barley and what it will cost to standardise its protein content.