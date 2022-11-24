Sheep Improvement Scheme payments 'woefully inadequate' 

Sheep farmers have been "failed", according to the ICSA.
There is a payment rate of €12 per eligible breeding ewe under the new scheme.

The €12 per ewe on offer through the new Sheep Improvement Scheme has been described as "woefully inadequate", and an "insult" to sheep farmers, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association has claimed.

The new scheme was launched in recent days, along with the opening of the online application facility.

The scheme, which forms part of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan for 2023 to 2027, has been designed to support farmers to undertake actions that improve animal welfare in the sheep sector, and is the successor to the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

Launching the scheme, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the payment rate of €12 per eligible breeding ewe is an increase from the €10 per eligible breeding ewe under the Sheep Welfare Scheme. 

“CAP payments are supposed to support farmers, not make a mockery of them," ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara said.

"€12 per breeding ewe is an insult in this day and age – particularly now as we are watching our costs rise on an almost daily basis.” 

During the CAP negotiations, Mr McNamara said that his association demonstrated how a €35 per ewe payment was possible, "through a combination of a coupled payment and better financing of the sheep scheme". 

"The minister failed sheep farmers then, and he failed them again when he delivered no targeted supports for sheep farmers in the budget," he said.

"It’s just not good enough.”

Can't see a way to keep going

With sheep farmers "yet to get a look in at the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group", this reflects a "lack of respect and attention given to the sector", Mr McNamara said. 

"All the while, individual sheep farmers are becoming less and less economically viable and can’t see a way to stay going," he continued. 

“This is a real shame for a sector that has a lot to offer in terms of their less intensive, biodiversity-friendly systems of farming and their low carbon stamp. 

"It is very short-sighted not to incentivise sheep farmers to keep doing what they are doing rather than switch to a system of farming that may be more profitable, but ultimately less environmentally sustainable.”

